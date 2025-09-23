World Liberty Financial to launch debit card and retail app

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to The Block , World Liberty Financial co-founder Zak Folkman stated at Korea Blockchain Week that the project will soon launch its own debit card and retail app, allowing users to integrate the USD1 stablecoin and its app with Apple Pay . Folkman emphasized that World Liberty Financial will not issue its own blockchain and will remain chain- and platform-neutral. The project has already issued the WLFI token and the USD1 stablecoin, aiming to connect traditional finance with on-chain markets.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.