World Liberty Freezes Justin Sun’s $900 Million In WLFI Tokens

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 07:01
World Liberty Financial has blacklisted Justin Sun’s wallet, freezing 540 million unlocked WLFI tokens and 2.4 billion locked tokens.

The rumored move comes just days after the WLFI token began public trading on major exchanges.

World Liberty said it believes an exchange has been using user tokens to sell and suppress WLFI’s price. The project did not name the platform.

The Tron founder is WLFI’s largest outside investor. He invested $75 million and accumulated around 3 billion tokens, worth nearly $900 million last week.

BeInCrypto reached out to Sun’s PR team for comments on this matter.

At launch, 600 million of his tokens were unlocked, but Sun publicly claimed he had no intention to sell.

WLFI trading volume topped $1 billion in its first hour on September 1, with prices swinging between $0.40 and $0.20.

The Trump family, holding 22.5 billion WLFI, saw their locked tokens briefly valued at $5 billion on paper.

The blacklist raises questions about governance and tokenholder rights in one of the year’s most politically charged crypto launches.

Regulators may also scrutinize the incident given Sun’s ongoing legal disputes and WLFI’s ties to U.S. political figures.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/world-liberty-freezes-justin-sun-wlfi-tokens/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CNBC, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), discussed the rise of stock tokenization and its impact on
PANews2025/07/02 22:14
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/boerse-stuttgart-seturion-launch/
Coinstats2025/09/05 08:14
