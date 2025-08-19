Worldcoin Faces Regulatory and Technical Pressures as Price Dips Below $1

By: Coindoo
2025/08/19 20:42
Movement
MOVE$0.1268-4.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352-5.84%

The token currently trades around $0.94, down nearly 6% in the past week, with analysts warning of a potential move toward $0.50.

Regulatory Risks Mount in Asia and Beyond

On August 14, China’s Ministry of State Security issued a stern warning against Worldcoin’s iris-scanning practices, classifying them as a national security threat. This follows a July 26 probe launched in Germany over concerns tied to biometric data storage and handling.

The warnings add to Worldcoin’s growing list of regulatory battles. The project has already suspended operations in Brazil, France, and India due to similar controversies. According to August 10 community data, 46% of WLD’s user base is located in Asia, meaning fresh restrictions could significantly slow adoption in one of its most important markets.

Investors are now eyeing an August 19 ruling in Kenya, where a court will decide whether Worldcoin must comply with strict data deletion requirements.

READ MORE:

Millions Are Mining Pi Network on Their Phones: Price Crash Becomes a Warning to Investors

Bearish Technical Signals

The technical picture for WLD paints a bearish outlook. The token recently failed to hold above the $1.28 resistance level, aligned with the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement. Its price is now trading under all key moving averages, with the 7-day SMA at $1.02 and the 30-day SMA at $1.07.

Momentum indicators also point downward. The MACD histogram sits at -0.006, signaling continued weakness. Analysts warn that a breakdown below the August 17 swing low of $0.913 could accelerate algorithmic selling toward the $0.85 support. Prominent crypto analyst Ali highlighted the risk of a larger breakdown, suggesting a possible slide toward $0.50 if bearish pressure intensifies.

Supply and Speculation

Despite weak fundamentals, speculative interest in WLD remains high. The circulating supply has grown 19% since May 2025 to 1.88 billion tokens, increasing sell pressure. Yet derivatives open interest remains elevated at $290 million, reflecting that traders are still betting on volatility.

The spot-to-perpetuals funding rate spread (+0.0057%) shows positioning remains relatively balanced, hinting at an ongoing tug-of-war between bulls and bears.

Outlook

Worldcoin’s price decline underscores how regulatory headwinds are overshadowing ecosystem developments, such as its integration with Match Group platforms. While its AI-driven identity narrative retains long-term potential, near-term sentiment remains fragile.

Key levels to watch include the $0.91–$0.93 support zone. A rebound could see WLD retest its 200-day EMA at $1.03, but failure to hold could open the door to deeper losses. Beyond technicals, broader cues may come from the U.S. SEC’s Project Crypto initiatives, which could influence how identity-linked tokens are regulated in Western markets.

For now, Worldcoin’s future hinges on whether it can navigate mounting global regulatory challenges while defending critical support zones in a weakening technical structure.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Worldcoin Faces Regulatory and Technical Pressures as Price Dips Below $1 appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001019-5.38%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002025-4.30%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.885-5.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-6.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
RealLink
REAL$0.05032+2.11%
CAR
CAR$0.010492-0.28%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005582-6.05%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 23:03
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest