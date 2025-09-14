‘Worldcoin is an important project’- Will WLD reclaim $2 after Tom Lee’s backing?

Key Takeaways

WLD could reverse recent losses amid continued backing by Tom Lee and easing whale sell-off. Can bulls eye the 45% potential gain?

Fundstrat CIO and Wall Street strategist, Tom Lee, has backed Worldcoin [WLD], highlighting its crucial role in the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

He added that the firm’s push for unique ‘proof of human’ in the age of AI and artificial general intelligence (AGI) is ‘very important.’

Lee is on record stating that his Ethereum [ETH] corporate treasury via BitMine is driven by three catalysts: stablecoins, tokenization and AI.

He recently stated that Ethereum’s zero-knowledge proofs could help verify AI agents from humans and would make the network a foundational layer for future AI.

The converged vision with Worldcoin and Lee’s backing kept WLD market sentiment at record positive levels. But the price was yet to follow through.

What’s next for WLD?

Earlier in September, WLD doubled after attracting a new and first-of-its-kind corporate treasury by Eightco Holdings.

The firm raised 250 million, partly financed by Lee-led BitMine, the largest ETH treasury firm in the world.

Although network activity also surged after the update, it retreated afterward. But the sentiment remained positive at record levels despite the price pullback seen after the explosive 100% rally.

In addition, one of the largest whale wallets (blue) that offloaded over 70 million WLD into the rally has eased the dump-off. The reduced pressure could allow bulls to attempt another run.

On the price charts, the pullback had tagged the golden ratio around $1.5, further raising the odds of another shot at reversing the recent losses.

A 45% potential gain could be feasible if WLD reclaims $2 and extends to the recent high at $2.2.

Overall, WLD remains an Ethereum beta and a bet on the incoming demand for verification amid a surge in AI agents and bots.

At least, going by Tom Lee’s investments. After recent profit-taking, however, the altcoin could be ready for another run.