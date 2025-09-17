Wormhole Releases W Token 2.0 Upgrade, Implementing a New Token Economic Model

PANews reported on September 17th that Wormhole announced the launch of the W Token 2.0 upgrade. Key features include the establishment of the Wormhole Reserve , a 4% target base yield, and an optimized biweekly unlocking mechanism. The total supply of W Tokens is capped at 10 billion, with approximately 4.7 billion currently in circulation. The new mechanism accumulates protocol revenue and ecosystem application value into the reserve pool, with returns comprised of existing tokens and protocol revenue, with no additional inflation. Some allocation categories will have a 4.5- year linear unlocking period to enhance market stability and long-term incentives.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.