Wormhole Rolls Out W 2.0 Tokenomics: What It Means for Price, Yield, Token Unlocks in the Crypto Market

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/17 23:40
TLDR:

  • Wormhole Reserve will pool protocol revenue to grow ecosystem value and support W holders.
  • Staking W for governance earns a 4% base yield funded by supply and revenues, with no new inflation.
  • Annual token cliffs are gone, replaced with bi-weekly unlocks from October 3, 2025, reducing market stress.
  • Lock schedule for core contributors and validators extends six more months until October 2028.

Wormhole has revealed sweeping changes to the W token economy, reshaping how value flows through the network. 

The upgrade, called W 2.0, will establish a strategic reserve, introduce a 4% staking yield, and transition to a bi-weekly unlock schedule. These adjustments aim to link protocol growth directly to token value. 

The total W supply remains capped at 10 billion, with no inflation planned. Wormhole contributors say the goal is to align incentives and create a healthier market environment. 

Wormhole Reserve and 4% Yield Give W Holders a Clearer Path

At the center of W 2.0 is the Wormhole Reserve, which will gather both onchain and offchain revenues into a pool of W. According to the announcement, these proceeds will come from Wormhole, Wormhole Portal, and related applications.

Holders staking W for governance will now receive a 4% base reward. The payout is variable but uses existing token supply and revenues, not new issuance. That keeps W’s capped supply intact.

Portal Earn, a feature set to launch soon, will allow active users to boost rewards simply by using multichain applications. This structure links protocol adoption directly to user benefits.

With these moves, Wormhole is creating a closed loop where network growth feeds into value accumulation, potentially supporting price stability.

Unlock Optimization Cuts Market Pressure

The project is also ending its old token unlock cliffs. Previously, large annual releases could weigh on the market at once.

Starting October 3, 2025, tokens will unlock on a bi-weekly basis, providing a steady and predictable flow. This change reduces concentrated selling events and smooths market behavior.

Wormhole confirmed that core contributors and Guardian validators will stay locked for an extra six months, extending their timeline until October 2028. This ensures long-term alignment between stakeholders and the protocol.

Together, these updates are designed to make W’s supply dynamics easier to track and less disruptive, giving holders more confidence.

