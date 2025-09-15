WOW Summit Hong Kong 2025 Concludes, Cementing the City’s Status as a Global Tech Epicenter

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15
Hong Kong buzzed with innovation and energy as WOW Summit 2025 came to a close on September 10. Over two unforgettable days, the city became a true global meeting point for the brightest minds in Web3, AI, fintech, and robotics, drawing more than 4,000 participants from over 30 countries. Backed by the Government of Hong Kong (SAR), Invest Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the summit proved that Hong Kong is not only open for business — it is actively shaping the future of technology.

WOW Summit 2025 marked an extraordinary achievement, gathering more than 60 innovative exhibitors and 100+ partnering companies, alongside an impressive lineup of 120+ world-class speakers who shared their expertise through impactful keynotes and panel discussions.

The stage of WOW Summit welcomed an exceptional lineup of visionaries, including Joseph H. L. Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong SAR; Elizabeth Wong, Director of Licensing and Head of the Fintech Unit at Hong Kong SFC; Sebastian Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox; Calvin Ng, General Partner Plutus VC; Mete Al, Co-Founder of ICB Labs; Evan Auyang, President, Animoca Brands; Jonathan Chan, Co-founder and Head of Partnerships RedotPay. From government regulators to blockchain pioneers, their perspectives painted a clear and unified picture of the direction in which the industry is moving.

WOW Summit would not have been possible without its remarkable partners, who played a pivotal role in creating a platform for global collaboration. NexStox, as the General Partner, showcased its licensed and regulated digital trading platform that is leading the way in tokenized assets and cryptocurrency trading. CreateFun joined as the Gold Sponsor, introducing an AI-powered platform that is redefining digital creativity and play. Official Sponsors Origins and Dexrp powered conversations on next-generation blockchain infrastructure and institutional-grade trading solutions. The summit was proudly hosted by UVECON.VC and MMProGroup, with ICB Labs and Ultima Chain as Co-Hosts. Strategic partnerships with MaGESpire and DTC Group added further depth to the event. Attendees also explored the specially dedicated TON Zone, which highlighted cutting-edge applications built on The Open Network. PR and Marketing were executed by BESTINMEDIA and Falcone, while the production of the event was professionally curated by Anima Global.

As part of the official WOW Summit program, the RWA Summit brought together distinguished leaders from the traditional finance space, corporations, policymakers, law firms, and technology providers. The agenda featured RWA strategies for listed companies, stablecoin market development, RWA infrastructure, PayFi, and tokenisation cases. This segment highlighted the pivotal role of RWAs in bridging traditional finance with the Web3 economy and delivered insights from the representatives of HSBC (Bugra Celik, Director Digital Assets and Currencies), Galaxy Digital (John Cahill, COO), Boyaa Interactive (Marco Lim, Independent Non-Executive Director), LynxCap Investments (Peter Kadish, Managing Director), Charltons Law (Julia Charlton, Partner).

The summit extended its gratitude to the media and community partners who amplified its impact, including China Daily, 852 Web3, OffChain, WOW Impact Group, fin3, DTC Group, AI Association, and many others. 

Beyond networking and showcases, WOW Summit delved into the most urgent issues shaping the future of technology. Discussions focused on the tokenization of real-world assets, the establishment of regulatory clarity for stablecoins in Hong Kong, and the fintech innovations that are bridging traditional finance with digital solutions. The dedicated WOW AI Summit brought the future even closer, highlighting AI’s real-world applications in healthcare, financial markets, and the development of smart cities. WOW Ai Summit was proudly supported by Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, Cyberport, UNITREE, SkyLab, AI Association of Hong Kong. Dedicated AI-Showcase stage hosted by Igor Lessio (AIFLOW) featured the AI projects with real working products – AI agents, applications, business transformation solutions, while Unitree Robotics stole the spotlight with groundbreaking demonstrations of humanoid and quadruped robots.

Equally dynamic was the Startup Pitch Session, where visionary founders presented bold ideas to investors ready to support the next wave of innovation. Among the participants were BotanikaAI, Voidchain, ZarGates, Bupple — the world’s first AI-powered social media manager for businesses — The Future Multiverse, an ambitious ecosystem aiming to empower humanity’s next chapter of growth through a global network in 150+ countries, and DatoDurian, a pioneering project in tokenizing Malaysian durian farms to merge agriculture with blockchain innovation.

Building the Future Together

Ivan V. Ivanov, CEO of UVECON.VC and WOW Summit, summed it up perfectly:

“Our goal has always been to build bridges. This year, we didn’t just talk about the future of AI and Web3; we actually built it, right here in Hong Kong, by connecting the people who are making it happen. The collaborations we saw here will resonate across the industry for a long time.”

About WOW Summit

WOW Summit is a global conference series that travels to the world’s most dynamic tech hubs. It is recognized as a launchpad for groundbreaking ideas in Web3, AI, and fintech, fostering investment, collaboration, and real-world impact.

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2025 has set a new benchmark — and we’re just getting started.

