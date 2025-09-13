WTI jumps to near $63 as EU plans to block Russian Oil imports

WTI climbs to near $63.00 as the EU is planning to accelerate phasing out Russian energy imports.

Russia has been selling Oil at lower prices amid sanctions imposed by various nations in the wake of the Moscow-Kyiv war.

The Fed is certain to cut interest rates in its policy meeting next week.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, trades 1.6% higher to near $63.00 during the late European trading session on Friday. The Oil price strengthens due to multiple tailwinds, such as the European Union’s (EU) plans to avoid dependence on Russian energy products, and firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume its monetary-easing campaign next week.

Earlier in the day, United States (US) Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the EU is planning to accelerate its process to phase out energy imports from Moscow in the wake of a three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine.

Such a scenario is favorable for the Oil price as the old continent will cater to its energy demand through other Oil-exporting players, which don’t have any sanctions by Western leaders. Russia has been selling Oil at discounted prices compared to what OPEC+ players are offering amid the imposition of sanctions by the US, EU, and other nations.

Meanwhile, upbeat market speculation that the Fed will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement on Wednesday has also increased the appeal of the Oil price. Lower interest rates by the Fed bode well for the demand outlook of the Oil price.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 7.5% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00% on September 17, while the rest point a standard 25-bps interest rate reduction.