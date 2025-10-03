The post WTI Oil edges up to $61.00 with oversupply concerns still weighing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate Oil is posting moderate gains on Friday, trading at $61.00 at the time of writing, but still on track for its worst week since June. Market fears of an Oil glut have triggered a nearly $5 sell-off over the last five days, sending WTI oil prices to their lowest levels since late May. The outcome of this weekend’s OPEC+ meeting remains a major concern for traders. A report by Reuters released earlier this week revealed that producer countries are considering increasing their output by up to 500,000 barrels per day in November. These figures are in contrast with the expectations of lower global demand, amid the soft economic performance of the world’s major economies. These fears have been exacerbated by the US Government shutdown, which is expected to curtail economic growth and weigh on demand for energy by the world’s major Oil consumer, especially if the political standoff draws out long. Recent data by the US Energy Information Administration revealed on Wednesday that Crude Oil stocks rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week of August 29, as refining activity and gasoline demand declined. WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media. Like all assets, supply and demand are the key… The post WTI Oil edges up to $61.00 with oversupply concerns still weighing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate Oil is posting moderate gains on Friday, trading at $61.00 at the time of writing, but still on track for its worst week since June. Market fears of an Oil glut have triggered a nearly $5 sell-off over the last five days, sending WTI oil prices to their lowest levels since late May. The outcome of this weekend’s OPEC+ meeting remains a major concern for traders. A report by Reuters released earlier this week revealed that producer countries are considering increasing their output by up to 500,000 barrels per day in November. These figures are in contrast with the expectations of lower global demand, amid the soft economic performance of the world’s major economies. These fears have been exacerbated by the US Government shutdown, which is expected to curtail economic growth and weigh on demand for energy by the world’s major Oil consumer, especially if the political standoff draws out long. Recent data by the US Energy Information Administration revealed on Wednesday that Crude Oil stocks rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week of August 29, as refining activity and gasoline demand declined. WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media. Like all assets, supply and demand are the key…