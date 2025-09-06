Wuxi Intermediate Court disclosed a case of "virtual US dollars" that was dismissed: an 80,000 yuan investment could only be converted into 0.1 yuan for withdrawal.

PANews reported on September 6th that the Wuxi Intermediate People's Court's official account disclosed a case involving "virtual US dollars." A party entrusted another person to invest 84,350 yuan on a certain platform and exchange it for 13,000 yuan in platform US dollars. However, the platform subsequently crashed, and only 0.1 yuan could be withdrawn. An investigation revealed that the party entrusted another person to exchange virtual US dollars on the platform, an investment decision made independently, with the account number and password of the platform being theirs. In this case, the party failed to comply with relevant registration procedures when investing on the overseas platform. This investment is not protected by Chinese law, and the party bears the corresponding investment risks. The court dismissed the lawsuit.