WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results As Becky Lynch Interferes, Seth Rollins Wins

Seth Rollins continues to run WWE Raw as its top heel.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 put four of Raw’s biggest stars in the ring at once, with Seth Rollins laying his World Heavyweight title on the line against CM Punk, Jey Uso and LA Knight.

Over the past several weeks, Rollins has emerged as the target of three of WWE’s most popular babyfaces. In addition to rekindling his epic rivalry with Punk, he suffered a loss to Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event and then found himself targeted by Uso, the former World Heavyweight Champion.

That led to a rare Fatal 4-Way at WWE Clash in Paris 2025, where less than a month after becoming world champion once again, Rollins had to defend his title against a trio of fellow main eventers.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Results for Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso Vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight

At WWE Clash in Paris 2025, the odds were seemingly stacked against Rollins. Or so we thought.

Rollins had to overcome Punk, Knight and Uso, and earlier in the night, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce banned Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, Rollins’ stablemates from The Vision, from the arena. Still, Rollins was able to use the numbers game to his advantage to secure the win in Paris. “The Visionary” pinned Punk after a shocking reveal from Becky Lynch, who showed up with a huge assist in the main event.

Among the biggest highlights of his World Heavyweight Championship defense at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 were:

Punk immediately hit Uso with a kick to the jaw to start the match. Knight tried to steal the victory on Punk with a quick roll-up.

Uso nailed a crossbody block on Rollins off the top rope, then ran into a clothesline by Punk. Rollins pulled Punk out of the ring and tossed him into the barricade. Rollins hit a running knee on Uso, then got hit by a series of punches from both Uso and Knight.

Uso hit a Samoan drop on Knight, then Rollins hit a running hip splash on Knight as well. The three babyfaces took turns working over Rollins with a barrage of running attacks in the corner before agreeing to try to put Rollins through a table on the outside. Before they could, Uso hit a Superkick on Punk out of nowhere, and Knight clotheslined Rollins. Uso then superkicked Knight as well.

They all battled into the crowd before returning into the ring, where Punk mounted his typical comeback on Rollins. Uso entered the ring and took out both men. Knight entered last and hit Uso with a burning hammer before taking a shining wizard from Punk, who found himself on the receiving end of a Pedigree from Rollins.

Rollins hit a buckle bomb on Knight and a frog splash on Jey, taking control of the match. Knight turned things around with a comeback on Rollins, capped off with a leg sweep on Rollins, a backbreaker on Uso and a bodyslam on Punk. Knight hit a huge flying elbow off the middle rope onto Rollins.

Knight then ate a Superkick from Uso. Moments later, Knight sent Punk crashing through a table, avoided a Stomp by Rollins and nearly won the match with a BFT on Rollins before Uso broke up the pin. Uso and Knight exchanged punches as the crowd erupted in chants of “Yeet” and “Yeah!”

Knight was able to take out both Uso and Rollins on the outside. Knight set up Rollins on the announce table and went for a flying elbow dropped, but Rollns moved out and Knight went crashing through the table. Uso hit a dive on Rollins, then got hit with a Superkick. Uso hit Rollins with a Superkick and went for a spear, but Rollins reversed into a Pedigree for a two-count.

Rollins went for a Phoenix Splash, but Uso moved and hit Rollins with a Superkick and a spear. Uso went up top for a plash and nailed it. Punk broke it up with a top rope elbow drop and hit Uso with a GTS. Rollins broke it up with a Stomp on Punk, who shockingly kicked out, and then he nailed both Uso and Knight with Stomps on the outside.

Back in the ring, Rollins went for a Stomp on Punk on a chair, Punk moved and hit Rollins with a GTS. Rollins collapsed onto Punk’s shoulder, and Punk went for another GTS. Suddenly, a masked person came out of nowhere and low-blowed Punk. It turned out to be none other than Becky Lynch, who took off her mask.

That allowed Rollins to hit Punk with a Stomp and pin him for the 1-2-3.

Rollins was widely expected to leave Clash in Paris as World Heavyweight Champion after winning the title less than one month ago, and that’s precisely what he did.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Results: What’s Next for Seth Rollins and CM Punk?

With Rollins pinning Punk at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 following the interference from Lynch, all three of Rollins’ opponents can lay claim to another match with Rollins. In reality, though, that outcome means that the World Heavyweight Champion likely isn’t done with two superstars: Knight and Punk.

For much of the past two years, Rollins and Punk have seemingly been attached at the hip. Prior to Clash in Paris, Rollins ruined Punk’s storybook world title win at SummerSlam when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Punk mere minutes later. Technically, Punk got his rematch at Clash in Paris, but it wasn’t a standard singles match.

Of course, WWE is clearly building toward another singles bout between Punk and Rollins. That could come as soon as at WrestlePalooza next month, a returning event that is expected to be a massive spectacle on ESPN. Punk vs. Rollins would fit the bill as a main event level match on a show that is also expected to feature John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar as well as a WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

Likewise, Knight has a legitimate gripe to push for another World title match himself. He beat Rollins in non-title action just a couple of months ago, and he only lost his recent World Heavyweight Championship match against Rollins via disqualification after Punk attacked Rollins. In other words, Knight should get a third and final rubber match, too.

Although Rollins left Clash in Paris with his title, that doesn’t mean he’s put either Knight or Punk in the rearview mirror. In fact, they probably aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Rollins vs. Punk may very well extend into 2026 and WrestleMania season while Knight shouldn’t be cast aside either.

After Lynch’s shocking alignment with Rollins at Clash in Paris, the dream scenario is for Rollins and Lynch to take on Punk and a returning AJ Lee, Punk’s real-life wife, but a dream scenario is all that is. At least for now.