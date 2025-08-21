WWE Drops Bombshell PLE, Waging War With AEW’s Biggest Show

WWE Wrestlepalooza Credit: WWE

WWE isn’t playing games or pulling punches. On Wednesday, the promotion made a symphony of announcements and it feels like they’re dropping a diss track targeting AEW. Here’s the breakdown.

For starters: WWE’s move to ESPN has been expedited.

Originally, it was set to begin in 2026, but the WWE has moved to have this agreement start in September. Guess what day? You guessed it. WWE is kicking off a “massive” new premium live event called WrestlePalooza and it will take place on September 20.

If you’re in touch with AEW’s product, you know that’s the same day as AEW All-Out, which is set to feature WWE Hall-of-Famer Adam Copeland aka Edge. That event will take place in Vancouver.

WWE’s WrestlePalooza happens in Indianapolis.

The inaugural WrestlePalooza will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, headlined by John Cena in what’s being billed as his final wrestling appearance in Indianapolis. He’ll be joined by Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre on a card designed to showcase WWE’s top champions and marquee names.

The event begins at 7 p.m. ET and streams live on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service which starts on August 21.

This marks the official start of WWE’s five-year, $1.6 billion partnership with ESPN. Subscribers to ESPN’s unlimited plan will receive all Premium Live Events as part of the package, immediately positioning WWE programming in front of one of the largest sports audiences in the world.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque called it a defining moment, promising “the biggest Superstars in WWE” on “the biggest brand in sports media.”

Indianapolis seemed like a strong choice, coming off a successful Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium earlier this year. Tickets for WrestlePalooza go on sale Friday, with presales beginning Thursday.

The move adds more weight to WWE’s fall schedule, which also includes Crown Jewel on Oct. 11 and Survivor Series on Nov. 29, both slated for ESPN platforms.

For AEW, the timing couldn’t be worse. Already facing sagging viewership and the pressure of negotiating a new television deal, All Out now goes head-to-head with a stacked WWE card on a mainstream network.

AEW signed a new rights deal with Warner Bros. in 2024. However, the viewership has been down as has ticket sales. WrestlePalooza threatens to impact both important metrics.

Analysts have called it a “power play,” with WWE Hall-of-Famer Bully Ray suggesting the company is making sure “nobody is ever in a position to become competition again.”

I don’t blame WWE for its moves. This is a highly competitive market and while shrewd, this is how companies give their product the best chance to increase its success in a competitive market.

WWE is seemingly planning a stacked card that snatches away a large percentage of viewership from AEW on a key night. As a wrestling fan, it’ll be exciting to see what WrestlePalooza becomes and how or if AEW responds to WWE’s power move.