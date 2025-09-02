WWE Raw Live Results, Winners And Grades On September 1, 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 03:03
SIX
SIX$0.02152+1.46%
RealLink
REAL$0.05588-3.53%
Tagger
TAG$0.000719-20.64%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01807+0.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016696-11.46%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02315+32.96%

Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles on WWE Raw

WWE

WWE Raw advertised Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship with fallout from Clash in Paris. For the second night in a row, Raw aired from Paris, France at 11:00 am PST/2:00 pm EST. Michael Cole announced over 20,000 tickets sold for the Monday night follow-up from France’s La Defense Arena. Raw also advertised the Kabuki Warriors vs. the Judgment Day, Penta and the War Raiders vs. the New New Day and Adam Pearce addressing the future of the WWE Women’s World Championship after Naomi vacated the title via pregnancy.

WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results, Fallout And Possible AJ Lee Return

Sunday night’s WWE Clash in Paris was a very good show filled with strong wrestling matches. The four-and-a-half-hour show went about a little longer than most WWE PLEs, though it was six matches long. Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed before being laid out by The Vision.

The Wyatt Sicks defeated the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championships, Becky Lynch retained the Women’s WWE IC Title, Rusev beat Sheamus in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook that stole the show, John Cena outlasted Logan Paul and Seth Rollins retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship with outside interference from Becky Lynch. Lynch aligning with the Vision has brought about some not-so-subtle hints that AJ Lee will return to WWE to team up with her real-life husband CM Punk at WWE’s ESPN debut at Wrestlepalooza.

WWE Raw Match Card And Results

  • The Kabuki Warriors def. the Judgment Day
  • Stephanie Vaquer vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s World Championship announced for WWE Wrestlepalooza on ESPN
  • Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee
  • Grayson Waller and the New Day vs. Penta and the War Raiders
  • AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio | WWE IC Title

WWE Raw On Netflix Ratings And Viewership

  • August 18, 2025 | 2.8 million global views (No. 5)
  • August 11, 2025 | 2.8 million global views (No. 6)
  • August 4, 2025 | 3.0 million global views (No. 5)
  • July 28, 2025 | 2.7 million global views (No. 8)
  • July 21, 2025 | 2.7 million global views (No. 5)

WWE Raw Ticket Sales

  • WWE Raw Venue: Paris La Défense Arena, Paris, France
  • WWE Raw Tickets Distributed: Over 20,000

When Does WWE Raw Start? How To Watch

  • WWE Raw Date: Monday, September 1, 2025
  • WWE Raw Start Time: 11:00 am PST (2:00 pm EST)
  • Where to Watch/Stream WWE Raw: Netflix

WWE Raw Live Results And Highlights On 9/1/25

Jey Uso Kicks Off WWE Raw From Paris

  • Jey Uso was dressed in all black, and though he was more subdued, he Yeeted through the disappointed of coming up short in another world title match.
  • Fans in Paris sang along with “It’s just me Uce, Day 1 ish…” but they don’t know how to say “…it’s Jey I line em all up and knock em down like this.”
  • Jey Uso said he wasn’t running it back and this crowd was very disappointed. They went very quiet until Uso said he doesn’t play about his family.
  • LA Knight interrupted Jey Uso and blamed Jey for spoiling the world title match by attacking Knight and Punk. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, in their new t-shirts, interrupted. Breakker got a ton of heat for telling France Reigns was in the hospital. There were loud boo’s and “a-hole” chants. Fans also chanted “F-U Bronson.”
  • Bronson told Jey Uso he was “All Yeet, no skeet.” This led to a tag team match for later on in the night.

WWE Raw Opening Segment Grade: B+

The Kabuki Warriors Def. The Judgment Day

  • Backstage, Asuka tried to play it off like her issues with Kairi Sane were water under the bridge. Asuka told Iyo that “Unlike Rhea Ripley, we don’t need your help.” Asuka remained friendly with Iyo, but in a mean-girl way.
  • Asuka got a huge ovation despite her entrance being cut off on TV.
  • Fans chanted for Kairi Sane when she tagged in. Raw came back from break just in time for a great hot tag from Asuka.
  • Asuka hit a butt bump on Raquel Rodriguez followed by an Insane Elbow by Sane on Rodriguez. Asuka tapped out Perez for the win.

Kabuki Warriors vs. Judgment Day Grade: B

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alfredkonuwa/2025/09/01/wwe-raw-live-results-winners-and-grades-on-september-1-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$195.37-4.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745+2.05%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00312+5.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Share
Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

A large on-chain entity has converted a significant portion of BTC into ETH, bringing the exposure in Ether to approximately $3.8 billion.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,189.24-0.84%
Ethereum
ETH$4,296.62-3.92%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/02 00:06
Share
Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

Can XRP Be Mined? The Short AnswerThe simple answer is no — XRP cannot be mined. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum (pre-Merge), which use Proof-of-Work (PoW) or Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to validate transactions and mint new coins, XRP was fully created at its inception. Ripple Labs pre-mined 100 billion XRP tokens in 2012, and no new XRP can be created beyond that fixed supply.This design is intentional. Ripple’s goal was to create a fast, scalable, and energy-efficient digital currency for cross-border payments and enterprise use, without relying on mining networks that consume massive electricity.How XRP Is DistributedEven though XRP cannot be mined, it’s gradually released into circulation through several mechanisms:Ripple Escrow – ~55 billion XRP is held in escrow accounts, with 1 billion XRP released monthly to ensure predictable market supply.Ripple Treasury & Operations – Ripple retains a portion for partnerships, liquidity provision, and operational expenses.Sales to Investors – Ripple sells XRP to institutional and retail investors via exchanges and OTC deals.This controlled release helps avoid flooding the market, keeping the XRP ecosystem stable while supporting adoption.XRP vs. Bitcoin: Key DifferencesFeatureXRPBitcoinTotal Supply100B XRP (pre-mined)21M BTC (mined gradually)MiningNoneProof-of-WorkEnergy UseMinimalHigh energy consumptionTransaction Speed3–5 seconds10+ minutesLedgerXRP LedgerBitcoin blockchainRipple’s pre-mined model eliminates mining fees, reduces transaction costs, and enables near-instant settlements, making XRP ideal for cross-border payments.Why XRP Isn’t Mineable Matters for InvestorsPredictable Supply – No inflation from new mining, unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum.Low Energy Footprint – XRP is environmentally friendly compared to energy-intensive PoW coins.Controlled Distribution – Ripple can manage supply and liquidity via escrow releases.Investors often confuse XRP with mineable cryptocurrencies. Understanding this distinction is key for portfolio strategy, risk assessment, and evaluating long-term supply dynamics.Myths About XRP Mining“I can mine XRP on my PC” – False. XRP uses a consensus algorithm (Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm), not mining.“XRP can be mined like Bitcoin” – False. All 100 billion XRP were created at launch.“Holding XRP is like staking a mined coin” – False. XRP holders can stake via third-party platforms, but this doesn’t generate new XRP.The Role of XRP LedgerXRP Ledger (XRPL) uses a consensus protocol to validate transactions without mining. Validators — independent nodes around the world — agree on transaction order in seconds. This allows:Fast transactions (~3–5 seconds)Low transaction fees (< $0.01 per transfer)Secure and decentralized consensusBy eliminating mining, XRP avoids the energy drain and bottlenecks seen in PoW networks.Final ThoughtsIn short, XRP cannot be mined, and that’s by design. Ripple’s pre-mined, escrow-controlled supply ensures fast transactions, low fees, and predictable market behavior. For investors, knowing that XRP is pre-mined highlights its stability, scalability, and environmental efficiency — all reasons why Ripple focuses on enterprise adoption and cross-border payments.
NEAR
NEAR$2.309-4.66%
Threshold
T$0.01566-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,189.24-0.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 03:04
Share

Trending News

More

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

UAE's RAK Properties to accept Bitcoin, other cryptos for real estate deals

Stop all Trump tariffs on appeal: Coinbase revives the “major questions” against the SEC