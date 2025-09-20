The post WWE SmackDown Results, Winners And Grades Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will face off at WWE Wrestlepalooza. WWE WWE SmackDown advertised a live appearance by Brock Lesnar ahead of tomorrow’s WWE Wrestlepalooza, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes and Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre in a contract signing. Last week’s broadcast of SmackDown drew a massive viewership of 1.316 million. WWE SmackDown Match Card And Results Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss def. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre | WWE Women’s Tag Titles The Vision def. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership September 12, 2025 | 1.316 million September 5, 2025 | 1.585 million August 29, 2025 | 1.147 million August 22, 2025 | 1.258 million August 15, 2025 | 1.430 million WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales WWE SmackDown Venue: Huntington Center (Toledo, OH) WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 6,719 WWE SmackDown Tickets Available: 189 WWE SmackDown Live Results And Highlights On 9/19/25 Brock Lesnar Destroys Corey Graves The show opened with Michael Cole noting he was being beckoned by Brock Lesnar. Lesnar wanted to do his scheduled interview now, and Cole went to meet Brock backstage. Midway through Cole’s long walk, Lesnar’s music hit. Brock Lesnar deadlifted Cole, draped him over his shoulder like a barrel of hay and stormed to the ring. Lesnar circled Cole like pray. Babyface announcer Corey Graves played the role of Pat McAfee in the Gunther vs. Cole feud. Brock Lesnar hit Graves with an F5. Massive heat. Brock Lesnar grabbed the video camera and screamed at Cena that he was coming for him (“It’s D-Day tomorrow, John, I’m coming for blood!) Lesnar ran off WWE officials as they tried to help Graves. Some fans changed “One more time!” Lesnar obliged and hit Graves with a second F5. Lesnar… The post WWE SmackDown Results, Winners And Grades Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will face off at WWE Wrestlepalooza. WWE WWE SmackDown advertised a live appearance by Brock Lesnar ahead of tomorrow’s WWE Wrestlepalooza, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes and Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre in a contract signing. Last week’s broadcast of SmackDown drew a massive viewership of 1.316 million. WWE SmackDown Match Card And Results Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss def. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre | WWE Women’s Tag Titles The Vision def. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership September 12, 2025 | 1.316 million September 5, 2025 | 1.585 million August 29, 2025 | 1.147 million August 22, 2025 | 1.258 million August 15, 2025 | 1.430 million WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales WWE SmackDown Venue: Huntington Center (Toledo, OH) WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 6,719 WWE SmackDown Tickets Available: 189 WWE SmackDown Live Results And Highlights On 9/19/25 Brock Lesnar Destroys Corey Graves The show opened with Michael Cole noting he was being beckoned by Brock Lesnar. Lesnar wanted to do his scheduled interview now, and Cole went to meet Brock backstage. Midway through Cole’s long walk, Lesnar’s music hit. Brock Lesnar deadlifted Cole, draped him over his shoulder like a barrel of hay and stormed to the ring. Lesnar circled Cole like pray. Babyface announcer Corey Graves played the role of Pat McAfee in the Gunther vs. Cole feud. Brock Lesnar hit Graves with an F5. Massive heat. Brock Lesnar grabbed the video camera and screamed at Cena that he was coming for him (“It’s D-Day tomorrow, John, I’m coming for blood!) Lesnar ran off WWE officials as they tried to help Graves. Some fans changed “One more time!” Lesnar obliged and hit Graves with a second F5. Lesnar…