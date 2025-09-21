The post WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Bron Breakker And Bronson Reed Beat The Usos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have formed a top tag team on Raw. (Credit: Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 was not just about the return of Brock Lesnar or AJ Lee’s first match in a decade. It marked the highly anticipated reunion of the Usos, too. Over the past couple of months, Jey Uso was one of a few top babyfaces on Raw dealing with Seth Rollins and the rest of The Vision. As Jey’s beef with not just The Vision but his fellow fan favorites like LA Knight grew, there was only one man left for Jey to call on for backup, his brother Jimmy. In the weeks leading up to WWE WrestlePalooza, Jimmy and Jey united to reform arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history. But inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the legendary duo wrestled their first tag team match together since 2023, taking on The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. ForbesWWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Brock Lesnar Demolishes John CenaBy Blake Oestriecher WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results At WWE WrestlePalooza 2025, WWE’s creative team had a choice to make: continue The Vision’s takeover of Raw or give the fans a feel good moment for the Usos. As it turns out, WWE went with the former. Capping off a fantastic tag team encounter with LA Knight serving as special guest referee, the Usos were unable to win their first tag team match in more than two years, instead falling victim to an epic Tsunami from Reed, who pinned Jey for the victory. Here are some of the key highlights of The Vision’s big win in Indianapolis: Knight let Jimmy get away with a chair attack just as the match began, essentially turning this bout into a No DQ match.… The post WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Bron Breakker And Bronson Reed Beat The Usos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have formed a top tag team on Raw. (Credit: Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 was not just about the return of Brock Lesnar or AJ Lee’s first match in a decade. It marked the highly anticipated reunion of the Usos, too. Over the past couple of months, Jey Uso was one of a few top babyfaces on Raw dealing with Seth Rollins and the rest of The Vision. As Jey’s beef with not just The Vision but his fellow fan favorites like LA Knight grew, there was only one man left for Jey to call on for backup, his brother Jimmy. In the weeks leading up to WWE WrestlePalooza, Jimmy and Jey united to reform arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history. But inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the legendary duo wrestled their first tag team match together since 2023, taking on The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. ForbesWWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Brock Lesnar Demolishes John CenaBy Blake Oestriecher WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results At WWE WrestlePalooza 2025, WWE’s creative team had a choice to make: continue The Vision’s takeover of Raw or give the fans a feel good moment for the Usos. As it turns out, WWE went with the former. Capping off a fantastic tag team encounter with LA Knight serving as special guest referee, the Usos were unable to win their first tag team match in more than two years, instead falling victim to an epic Tsunami from Reed, who pinned Jey for the victory. Here are some of the key highlights of The Vision’s big win in Indianapolis: Knight let Jimmy get away with a chair attack just as the match began, essentially turning this bout into a No DQ match.…

WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Bron Breakker And Bronson Reed Beat The Usos

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 09:13
Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have formed a top tag team on Raw. (Credit: Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

WWE via Getty Images

WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 was not just about the return of Brock Lesnar or AJ Lee’s first match in a decade. It marked the highly anticipated reunion of the Usos, too.

Over the past couple of months, Jey Uso was one of a few top babyfaces on Raw dealing with Seth Rollins and the rest of The Vision. As Jey’s beef with not just The Vision but his fellow fan favorites like LA Knight grew, there was only one man left for Jey to call on for backup, his brother Jimmy.

In the weeks leading up to WWE WrestlePalooza, Jimmy and Jey united to reform arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history. But inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the legendary duo wrestled their first tag team match together since 2023, taking on The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results

At WWE WrestlePalooza 2025, WWE’s creative team had a choice to make: continue The Vision’s takeover of Raw or give the fans a feel good moment for the Usos.

As it turns out, WWE went with the former. Capping off a fantastic tag team encounter with LA Knight serving as special guest referee, the Usos were unable to win their first tag team match in more than two years, instead falling victim to an epic Tsunami from Reed, who pinned Jey for the victory.

Here are some of the key highlights of The Vision’s big win in Indianapolis:

  • Knight let Jimmy get away with a chair attack just as the match began, essentially turning this bout into a No DQ match.
  • Early on, Breakker launched himself into the air with an incredibly athletic flying shoulder tackle on Jimmy. Back in the ring, Breakker and Reed hit a tandem splash on Jimmy.
  • Knight also let Reed blast Jimmy with a chair. Then, Breakker and Reed continued to tag in and out, beating down Jimmy in the process and capping it off with a tandem bulldog off the top rope a la the Steiner Brothers.
  • Jimmy avoided a senton and a shoulder tackle from Reed, sending Reed crashing face first into a steel chair in the turnbuckle. Jimmy finally got the hot tag to Jey, who electrified the crowd with his comeback.
  • Jimmy pulled out a table from underneath the ring much to the delight of the Indianapolis fans. Jimmy and Jey took out both Reed and Breakker with tandem super kicks, then hit a 1D on Breakker. Reed broke up the pin.
  • In quick succession, Breakker rebounded to hit a top rope frankensteiner on Jey, Reed went for a top rope moonsault, but Jey moved. Breakker speared Jimmy, then Jey speared Breakker. Jey hit an Uso splash on Breakker for the closest nearfall of the match.
  • As Knight argued with Reed on the outside, Jey went for a dive, Reed moved and Jey hit Knight instead, then began arguing with Jey. Paul Heyman tossed a chair to Breakker, Jey got control of ti and went to hit Breakker but Breakker moved and Jey nearly took out Knight.
  • Jey hit Reed with chair and got busted open. Breakker destroyed Jey with a spear, then Breakker speared both Usos simultaneously through a chair in the corner. Breakker tagged in Reed, who hit a huge Tsunami splash on Jey. Reed pinned Jey for the 1-2-3.

After losing at WWE WrestlePalooza, the Usos are still looking for their first first tag team victory since WWE Money in the Bank on July 1, 2023, when Jimmy and Jey toppled Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a “Bloodline Civil War” match in the show’s main event.

WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results: What’s Next for the Usos and The Vision?

WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 could and should mark a turning point for Raw’s oft-overlooked tag team division.

Earlier this year when a report emerged indicating that Jimmy would be moved to Raw, it became clear that WWE was setting the stage for an Usos reunion. On SmackDown, Jimmy got stuck in an endless loop of feuds with Sikoa’s stable of MFTs, and the only way he was ever going to get out of it was to move off of the blue brand.

The timing of Jimmy’s jump to Raw is perfect, too. It appears that Jey’s brief singles push is done for the time being, with WWE instead focusing on other Raw stars as potential world title challengers and champion. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though, because if any duo can revitalize Raw’s stagnant tag team division, it’s the Usos.

Over the past year or so, SmackDown’s tag team division has been one of the few bright spots on Friday nights. The same, however, can’t be said of the red brand, which doesn’t have the depth or entertaining storylines that SmackDown’s tag team division has had as of late. The World Tag Team Championship, currently held by Judgment Day, has essentially been an afterthought during that timeframe.

But with the Usos reuniting, Judgment Day still going strong and teams like The New Day and LWO still around, WWE at least has something to work with in the Raw tag team division. Long-term, WWE should be looking at getting the titles back on either The Vision or the Usos to elevate that division as a whole, and at WrestlePalooza, the creative team took one giant step toward making that happening.

As for The Vision, both Breakker and Reed still have Reigns to deal with after what transpired at last month’s Clash in Paris event. It was there that Reigns beat Reed, only for The Vision to demolish Reigns after the match. That was a way to write Reigns off TV so he can film his role in the Street Fighter film. It was also, however, a way to set up Reigns for a return in the near future, likely early next month.

WWE will head to Perth, Australia for Crown Jewel in October, and based on the beatdown of Reigns at Clash in Paris, “The OTC” figures to be in line for either a rematch against Reed or a highly anticipated first-time-ever singles clash with Breakker.

It’s no coincidence, after all, that The Vision tangled with the Usos at WWE WrestlePalooza. That was merely a stepping stone to Reigns’ eventual return, with more to come from Reigns, Knight, The Usos and The Vision in Raw’s main event scene in the months ahead.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/blakeoestriecher/2025/09/20/wwe-wrestlepalooza-2025-results-as-bron-breakker-and-bronson-reed-beat-the-usos/

