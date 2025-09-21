The post WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As Stephanie Vaquer Beats Iyo Sky In A Classic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephanie Vaquer vs Iyo Sky at Wrestlepalooza 2025 WWE Stephanie Vaquer defeated Iyo Sky with an incredible Spiral Tap from the top rope. Sky and Vaquer battled back and forth, with each taking turns being on step ahead of the other. Vaquer went from an upstart challenger for Mercedes Mone’s TBS Championship last year at Forbidden Door, and now she’s on top of the world. Iyo Sky Vs. Stephanie Vaquer Match Highlights Iyo Sky sold her knee after taking a pair of Dragonscrews. Sky shed her knee pads to deliver a pair of knee strikes, but she missed the Over the Moonsault. Asuka and Kairi Sane did not get involved in this match. Iyo Sky’s loss should spill into their Raw storyline on Monday night, with Asuka weaponizing the loss against Iyo, to further her point that Iyo needs the Kabuki Warriors. Iyo Sky and the Kabuki Warriors have carried this impressive feud. A mysterious absence from Vaquer led to a canceled contract signing, but Iyo Sky’s complicated dynamic with Asuka and Kairi Sane was more than enough to create intrigue in this match. Asuka and Kairi have actually upstaged both world title contenders through Asuka’s forceful monologues, demanding that Sky allow the Kabuki Warriors to either accompany her to the ring or let them get involved in her matches. Ever the babyface, Iyo Sky insists she wants to regain the WWE Women’s World Championship herself, though Sky has been all-too-happy to receive help from Rhea Ripley when she finds herself outnumbered. Asuka’s increasingly bitter reaction to this apparent hypocrisy—and Kairi Sane’s brilliance as the woman in the middle—has been the lifeblood of this entire feud. Asuka screaming Kairi! at the end of her backstage rants has the makings of WWE’s next great catchphrase along the lines of “Yeet!” The… The post WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As Stephanie Vaquer Beats Iyo Sky In A Classic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephanie Vaquer vs Iyo Sky at Wrestlepalooza 2025 WWE Stephanie Vaquer defeated Iyo Sky with an incredible Spiral Tap from the top rope. Sky and Vaquer battled back and forth, with each taking turns being on step ahead of the other. Vaquer went from an upstart challenger for Mercedes Mone’s TBS Championship last year at Forbidden Door, and now she’s on top of the world. Iyo Sky Vs. Stephanie Vaquer Match Highlights Iyo Sky sold her knee after taking a pair of Dragonscrews. Sky shed her knee pads to deliver a pair of knee strikes, but she missed the Over the Moonsault. Asuka and Kairi Sane did not get involved in this match. Iyo Sky’s loss should spill into their Raw storyline on Monday night, with Asuka weaponizing the loss against Iyo, to further her point that Iyo needs the Kabuki Warriors. Iyo Sky and the Kabuki Warriors have carried this impressive feud. A mysterious absence from Vaquer led to a canceled contract signing, but Iyo Sky’s complicated dynamic with Asuka and Kairi Sane was more than enough to create intrigue in this match. Asuka and Kairi have actually upstaged both world title contenders through Asuka’s forceful monologues, demanding that Sky allow the Kabuki Warriors to either accompany her to the ring or let them get involved in her matches. Ever the babyface, Iyo Sky insists she wants to regain the WWE Women’s World Championship herself, though Sky has been all-too-happy to receive help from Rhea Ripley when she finds herself outnumbered. Asuka’s increasingly bitter reaction to this apparent hypocrisy—and Kairi Sane’s brilliance as the woman in the middle—has been the lifeblood of this entire feud. Asuka screaming Kairi! at the end of her backstage rants has the makings of WWE’s next great catchphrase along the lines of “Yeet!” The…

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As Stephanie Vaquer Beats Iyo Sky In A Classic

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 09:22
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07015-2.71%
GET
GET$0.007818+4.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08983+3.75%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.385+0.26%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Stephanie Vaquer vs Iyo Sky at Wrestlepalooza 2025

WWE

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Iyo Sky with an incredible Spiral Tap from the top rope. Sky and Vaquer battled back and forth, with each taking turns being on step ahead of the other. Vaquer went from an upstart challenger for Mercedes Mone’s TBS Championship last year at Forbidden Door, and now she’s on top of the world.

Iyo Sky Vs. Stephanie Vaquer Match Highlights

  • Iyo Sky sold her knee after taking a pair of Dragonscrews. Sky shed her knee pads to deliver a pair of knee strikes, but she missed the Over the Moonsault.
  • Asuka and Kairi Sane did not get involved in this match. Iyo Sky’s loss should spill into their Raw storyline on Monday night, with Asuka weaponizing the loss against Iyo, to further her point that Iyo needs the Kabuki Warriors.

Iyo Sky and the Kabuki Warriors have carried this impressive feud. A mysterious absence from Vaquer led to a canceled contract signing, but Iyo Sky’s complicated dynamic with Asuka and Kairi Sane was more than enough to create intrigue in this match.

Asuka and Kairi have actually upstaged both world title contenders through Asuka’s forceful monologues, demanding that Sky allow the Kabuki Warriors to either accompany her to the ring or let them get involved in her matches. Ever the babyface, Iyo Sky insists she wants to regain the WWE Women’s World Championship herself, though Sky has been all-too-happy to receive help from Rhea Ripley when she finds herself outnumbered. Asuka’s increasingly bitter reaction to this apparent hypocrisy—and Kairi Sane’s brilliance as the woman in the middle—has been the lifeblood of this entire feud.

Asuka screaming Kairi! at the end of her backstage rants has the makings of WWE’s next great catchphrase along the lines of “Yeet!” The hilarious scenes have inspired short-form edits, and though comedy has been a driving tool to push this storyline, an inevitable Asuka (and Kairi) heel turn will give this rivalry more emotional depth. Asuka and Iyo working together should lead to great matches, but unlike AEW, great matches with an intriguing storyline, like who’s side is Kairi Sane really on?

What’s Next For Iyo Sky And Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer is already one of the faces of the women’s division, and tonight felt like a coronation. Vaquer’s quick rise to the top of WWE’s women’s division came after she was sniped from AEW as a free agent after an impressive match against Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door 2024. Rhea Ripley, who was left off Wrestlepalooza, warned Vaquer that she’s got next. A Vaquer-Ripley feud has the ingredients of a WrestleMania main event, and could even be somewhat of a changing of the guard for women’s wrestling in WWE.

Iyo Sky will move out of the title picture and onto a feud with Asuka. The friendship triangle between Asuka, Kairi and Iyo stands to produce excellent content, and given the history between Iyo Sky and her old run-in buddies, an Asuka vs. Iyo Sky feud does not need a title on the line.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alfredkonuwa/2025/09/20/wwe-wrestlepalooza-2025-results-as-stephanie-vaquer-beats-iyo-sky-in-a-classic/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Breaking: China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance

Breaking: China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017617+0.65%
Share
CoinGape2025/08/20 20:33
Share
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.02-3.39%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0725+15.81%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Share
what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

The post what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following article is a guest post and opinion of Mike Romanenko, CVO & Co-founder of Kyrrex. H2 2025 is crypto’s credibility check. With MiCA now shaping how exchanges operate across the EU, the advantage shifts from growth at any cost to licensed, auditable, and bank-connected rails. The winners will make compliance invisible, settlement programmable, and trust measurable. According to Mike Romanenko, CVO & Co-Founder at Kyrrex, we are moving from a market that was often speculative and nascent to a mature, regulated financial ecosystem. The focus is shifting from pure innovation to reliable infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and building institutional trust. Get licensed, prove reserves, publish audits As MiCA takes hold, the market is rapidly consolidating. Where over 500 active exchanges existed globally in 2022, the future belongs to licensed entities. Securing a license as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework or an equivalent, such as Malta’s Class 4 Virtual Financial Assets (VFA), is no longer a differentiator but a baseline for survival. This transition is not just about avoiding fines; it’s about building the bottom-layer trust required by institutional capital. To reinforce this trust, platforms must commit to a regular cadence of publishing proof-of-reserves and submitting to independent, third-party audits. In a market evolving from opacity to transparency, auditable proof of solvency and security is emerging as crypto’s most reliable layer. Automate compliance at the exchange layer With licensing as the foundation, the next priority is baking compliance directly into platform infrastructure. This means moving beyond manual checks to a fully orchestrated system for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes. By integrating reporting APIs and utilizing real-time transaction monitoring, MiCA-compliant exchanges can offer frictionless onboarding for users and token projects alike. Exchanges licensed under Malta’s Class 4 VFA framework, such…
RealLink
REAL$0.06284-0.72%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005259+3.25%
GET
GET$0.00732-2.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 09:03
Share

Trending News

More

Breaking: China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

Arthur Hayes Predicts Crypto Growth Post-U.S. Treasury Refill

This week, NFT transaction volume rebounded by 1.27% to US$108.6 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 50%.