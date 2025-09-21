WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Stephanie Vaquer Defeats Iyo Sky In Instant Classic

Stephanie Vaquer instantly developed into a top star on WWE Raw. (Credit: Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images

At WWE WrestlePalooza 2025, Stephanie Vaquer and Iyo Sky faced the tough task of filling the void left by Naomi.

Last month, Naomi announced that she was pregnant and therefore had to forfeit the Women’s World Championship, which she was originally set to defend against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris on Aug. 31. With WWE unable to to quickly find a creative plan for Raw’s women’s world title in time for Clash in Paris, Vaquer was forced to wait until WrestlePalooza for her chance at gold.

The obstacle in her way? The multi-time women’s world champion Iyo Sky, who gave Vaquer her toughest test on the main roster at WWE WrestlePalooza in Indianapolis.

WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results for Stephanie Vaquer vs. Iyo Sky

WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 marked a clash between the past and present of WWE, with Sky as the established former world champion and Vaquer as the newcomer looking to make an instant impact.

And that’s exactly what Vaquer did inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at the first-ever WWE PLE on ESPN, WrestlePalooza.

Capping off a classic babyface battle between two of WWE’s most popular stars, Vaquer defeated Sky with a picture perfect corkscrew Moonsault variation to capture her first title on the main roster. It was the ideal ending to an instant classic that the Indianapolis crowd loved.

Here are some of the top highlights of Vaquer’s first world title win on WWE’s main roster:

Early on, Sky and Vaquer exchanged a few pinning combinations, but neither could get the win. It was classic a babyface opening sequence that the fans in attendance really appreciated.

Sky eventually took down Vaquer and hit a basement dropkick. Eventually, Vaquer locked in an arm bar on the top rope and then hit a running leg drop on Sky.

Sky hit Vaquer with a backbreaker, which took a lot of energy out of her. After Sky hit a springboard missile drop kick, she went for a suicide dive on the outside and nailed it. Sky went for a sunset powerbomb on the ring apro, but Vaquer avoided and blasted Sky with a stomp to chest followed by a springboard crossbody block.

The crowd chanted “This is awesome!” as Vaquer hit another springboard crossbody, this time inside the ring. Sky responded with a German suplex, but Vaquer rebounded with a German suplex of her own.

Vaquer hit Sky with a back suplex and then teased Devil’s Kiss, but Sky avoided it and locked in a crossface submission. Sky teased the Over the Moonsault, but Vaquer interfered and executed a vicious dragon screw on Sky. She went for the SVB, but Sky wiggled out and hit a running hurricanrana and a kick to the side of the head.

Sky with a running knee attack in the corner and an attempted Over the Moonsault, but Vaquer got her knees up to block it. Vaquer hit yet another devastating dragon screw and set up for Devil’s Kiss, which she nailed much to the delight of the crowd.

Vaquer hit the SVB, but Sky somehow kicked out. Vaquer and Sky battled on the top rope, and Sky hit a Spanish Fly but only got a two-count. Sky hit a running knee in the corner and then another running knee. Sky missed an Over the Moonsault again, and Vaquer responded with a corkscrew Moonsault that Michael Cole pointed out was reminiscent of a Spinal Tap. That was enough for the 1-2-3 and the win

With the victory, Vaquer made history as the first Chilean to win a world championship in WWE.

WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results: What’s Next for Stephanie Vaquer and Iyo Sky?

After her win at WWE WrestlePalooza 2025, Vaquer will has a huge target on her back, but Sky may have other fish to fry.

The finish to the Women’s World title match at WrestlePalooza match was clean, but the Kabuki Warriors have been doing Sky dirty. Over the course of the past couple of months, there has been a slow build heel turn for Asuka and Kairi Sane, who have been longtime friends and associates of Sky. Over the past couple of weeks, it has been clear that Asuka and Sane are headed for a much needed move to the dark side.

It only makes sense that they would eventually do so by betraying Sky, easily one of the most popular stars in all of WWE. Given recent developments on Monday Night Raw, Sky figures to have a strong ally in corner as well: Rhea Ripley. “The Eradicator” has spent much of her WWE career as an opponent of Ripley, but in recent months, they’ve developed a mutual respect for one another.

Ripley and Sky vs. Asuka and Sane as a long-term rivalry would be a great way to elevate the women’s tag team division, which is typically overlooked on WWE’s main roster. Looking even further ahead, this could lead to Ripley and Sky or The Kabuki Warriors vs. the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, the duo of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

That’s a great way to revitalize women’s tag team wrestling in WWE while simultaneously allowing Vaquer to shine as the top singles star on Raw.

Vaquer’s immediate creative path, however, is less clear. AJ Lee and Becky Lynch are likely headed for a singles feud over the Intercontinental Championship while not many other women are pushed strongly in singles action on Raw. Outside possibilities for Vaquer’s first title feud would be Raquel Rodriguez, who is getting more of a spotlight as of late, or Nikki Bella, one of the division’s most recognizable names.

Coming out of WWE WrestlePalooza 2025, there aren’t any questions about Vaquer’s status as a major star, but her immediate creative plans are indeed a question mark.