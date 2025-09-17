WWE Wrestlepalooza Full Card, Date, Time And How To Watch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 14:30
SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 15: CM Punk looks at Becky Lynch in anger to what she did to his wife AJ Lee during Monday Night RAW at Mass Mutual Center on September 15, 2025 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

WWE via Getty Images

The final pieces are being put into place ahead of Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, September 20. WWE is swinging for the fences with this show as they plan to kick off their relationship with ESPN in a major way.

WWE has brought out most of its biggest guns with a card that features CM Punk, Seth Rollins, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the card.

Where Will WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Be Held?

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, plays host to Wrestlepalooza on Sept. 20. Indianapolis has become a strong host for WWE events, and it is a major get for the city to play host to the inaugural Wrestlepalooza show.

What Time Does Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start?

The pre-show coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET, but the official premium live event begins at 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Wrestlepalooza 2025?

Wrestlepalooza will streamed ESPN Unlimited. This event will kick off the network and wrestling promotion’s new rights deal.

Here is a look at the full card.

Wrestlepalooza Full Card

  • Women’s World Championship (Vacant) – Singles Match
    Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer
  • Tag Team Match
    The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker)
  • Mixed Tag Team Match
    CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch
  • Undisputed WWE Championship – Singles Match
    Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • Singles Match
    John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

Something to Watch in Every Wrestlepalooza Match

Vaquer vs. Iyo – A Great Match and an Iyo Heel Turn

Vaquer and Iyo have the ability to work the best match on the card. However, I’m wondering if Wrestlepalooza is the spot for the classic match that these two will inevitably deliver.

Also, the tensions between Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Iyo could result in the latter turning heel on Vaquer during or after the match for the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship.

The Usos vs. The Vision – A Great Match and a Jey Uso Heel Turn

We’ve seen Jey tease a heel turn, and it would break the hearts of a lot of fans. That said, it is hard to argue that his character may need a new wrinkle. Other than that, what other significance does this match have on the grand scheme of things?

AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins – How Ready is AJ Lee for In-ring Action

The star power and novelty of this couples vs. couples match is the draw here. That said, it’s been more than 10 years since Lee has worked a match. It’ll be interesting to see how much she’s able to do in the ring.

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre – Is it Time for Drew to Get Back to the Top?

In short, I don’t think McIntyre goes over here, but I do believe WWE should reward him with another title run in this feud. He’s done nothing but stellar work in every program he’s worked for the past five years.

Rhodes needs a heel run at some point in the next year or two. Maybe this can be the beginning of that trend.

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar – Where’s This Going–if Anywhere?

Cena-Lesnar sells itself–especially because we know the former only has a few matches left in his career. Lesnar’s return hasn’t had a ton of substance up to this point.

I wish there had been something crafted for Lesnar, but as it is, we’ll be watching to see if anything with some meat on the bones comes from what looks like the main event.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianmazique/2025/09/17/wwe-wrestlepalooza-full-card-date-time-and-how-to-watch/

