X Exposes Major Bribery Network Linked to Crypto Scams

By: Coinstats
2025/09/20 17:31
Highlights:

  • X acted against a bribery network trying to restore crypto scam accounts.
  • The scheme extended across multiple platforms, including social media and gaming communities.
  • Experts warn that cybercrime is evolving fast, using AI and traditional check fraud.

X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, revealed on Friday that it has taken strong action against a bribery network linked to crypto scams. On September 19, X’s Global Government Affairs team said it uncovered a bribery network. The network tried to restore accounts that were suspended for crypto scams and platform manipulation. The company said scammers used middlemen to offer bribes to employees to lift bans on their accounts. 

Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scams Hits Multiple Social Media Platforms

The controversy began when X revealed it had identified banned users involved in crypto scams who tried to manipulate the platform’s moderation. X said the bribery scheme went beyond its platform. The same group also targeted other social media and gaming communities, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Minecraft, and Roblox. X’s statement also identified one of the networks as “The Com,” also called “Hacker Com” or “The Community.”

The FBI is already monitoring this network and issued a public warning in July. The agency described the group as loosely organized but highly effective, with many members reportedly being minors. The FBI said that “members of Hacker Com typically have a shared interest, ideology, or goal and work together… to achieve their mission.”

Despite improved moderation, these scams continue and harm trust in the online community. X’s popularity among crypto fans also makes it a key place for fraudsters trying to take advantage of investors and users. Legal action is now underway, and X is fully supporting law enforcement.

The company did not confirm whether any employees accepted bribes, but said the network used intermediaries, showing it was well-organized. X confirmed it is taking legal steps against those involved, working with international authorities. This scandal highlights the ongoing challenges X, formerly Twitter, faces. The platform remains a central hub for the crypto community and one of the most widely used spaces for promotion and discussion.

Experts Warn Cybercrime Is Growing Rapidly Beyond Social Media

The problem goes beyond social media manipulation. A recent House Financial Services Committee hearing looked at how fraud is becoming more sophisticated. Experts said over 75% of cybercrime comes from scams and social engineering. Ian Bednowitz from LifeLock warned that fraud is growing “at an exponential pace.”

Paul Benda of the American Bankers Association added that He explained that scammers are using both new tools, like generative AI, and traditional methods, such as stealing checks, to trick people and small businesses. Instead of relying on brute-force attacks or account takeovers, criminals now focus on scams that gain trust and persuade victims to send money. Check fraud remains a major concern, adding to the growing challenges for platforms, banks, and regulators.

