X Exposes Massive Bribe Scandal to Restore Suspended Crypto Accounts

X’s Global Government Affairs team announced on September 19, 2025, that it had uncovered a bribery network attempting to reinstate accounts suspended for crypto scams and platform manipulation. According to the company, middlemen were used to approach employees with bribe offers on behalf of scammers whose accounts had previously been banned. The announcement comes after a year marked by rising crypto-related phishing attacks and more than $2.1 billion in losses recorded in early 2025. X also reported suspending over 335 million abusive accounts in late 2024, indicating the scale of efforts to combat misuse of the platform. Users responded positively to the latest crackdown, though many called for greater transparency and stronger protections against manipulation. X Says Global Crime Ring Tried to Corrupt Employees In its official statement, X said the bribery scheme extended beyond its own ecosystem. The same actors were also targeting other social platforms and gaming communities, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Minecraft, and Roblox. The company identified links to a wider cybercriminal network known as “The Com,” which law enforcement agencies have connected to scams, SIM-swapping, and ransomware activity. “X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform,” the Global Government Affairs account posted. “Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. Legal proceedings are underway against participants, and we’re fully supporting law enforcement. Our commitment to ensuring our platform’s integrity is absolute.” The company did not confirm whether any employees had accepted bribes but stressed that the network operated through intermediaries, suggesting a structured and organized scheme. X confirmed that it is pursuing legal action against those involved, in coordination with international authorities. The scandal highlights the ongoing challenges faced by X, formerly known as Twitter, which remains a central hub for the crypto community and one of the most widely used platforms for promotion and discussion. Despite multiple enforcement actions, the prevalence of scams on social media continues to undermine trust and raise questions about how effectively platforms can contain coordinated abuse. While Elon Musk, the company’s owner, has not publicly addressed the bribery revelations, the announcement signals X’s attempt to reinforce confidence in its integrity at a time of heightened scrutiny over crypto crime. The company emphasized that its enforcement measures will continue, with legal and technical steps aimed at shutting down attempts to manipulate the platform. Crypto Theft at Core of Cybercrime Ecosystem Exposed by X Probe The bribery network exposed by X has drawn renewed attention to “The Com,” an international cybercriminal ecosystem identified by law enforcement as a major driver of online fraud. In July, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a public warning about one of its subgroups, Hacker Com, describing it as a technically skilled community engaged in a wide range of cyber offenses, including phishing, ransomware, SIM swapping, and cryptocurrency theft. The FBI noted that many of the group’s members are minors and often operate across multiple platforms. Hacker Com actors are known to sell services, steal funds to finance further crimes, and even target one another in disputes over cryptocurrency balances or status. Investigators have linked the group to high-profile attacks, with some subgroups extending into real-world violence and extortion. 