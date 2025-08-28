XBTO Taps Algorand to Push ALGO Liquidity Across Tier-1 Crypto Exchanges

TLDR:

Algorand named XBTO as market maker to boost ALGO liquidity across Tier-1 and Tier-2 crypto exchanges.

XBTO will use Algorand’s low-cost blockchain to move USDC between custody wallets and exchanges with speed.

Stronger liquidity support aims to make ALGO trading smoother as institutional crypto adoption keeps expanding.

Algorand’s partnership with XBTO highlights growing demand for reliable infrastructure in tokenized asset markets.

Crypto markets run fast, but without liquidity they stall. Buyers and sellers can find themselves waiting, and prices move too sharply. Market makers exist to fix that, and without them, trading feels broken.

Institutions want in, but without deep liquidity the process is clunky. Algorand is addressing that gap through a fresh partnership that brings new liquidity power.

XBTO Strengthens ALGO Liquidity Across Exchanges

On August 27, the Algorand Foundation announced that XBTO will act as a market maker for ALGO. The update was shared through the foundation’s official X post. XBTO, a well-known global digital asset manager, will now provide trading depth for ALGO on Tier-1 and Tier-2 exchanges.

Consistent liquidity is a core piece of mature markets. Algorand stated that this step ensures smoother trading conditions while reducing volatility. By having XBTO present across exchanges, buyers and sellers get reliable counterparties, keeping trades efficient and less costly.

The foundation added that analysts are projecting steady growth for tokenized asset markets heading into 2030. For that reason, having a proven institutional partner like XBTO handling ALGO liquidity is part of a long-term strategy. The move aligns Algorand closer with the needs of growing institutional demand.

Liquidity has been a pain point in crypto for years. The XBTO partnership is designed to create a continuous market presence that makes ALGO trading more predictable and efficient.

Stablecoin Transfers Powered by Algorand’s Blockchain

Beyond ALGO liquidity, the partnership extends into stablecoin flows. XBTO will rely on Algorand’s blockchain to transfer USDC between custody wallets and exchanges. The Algorand Foundation noted that these transfers are essential for treasury operations and exchange rebalancing.

Fast and low-cost transfers mean capital can move without bottlenecks. This function becomes critical when institutional desks rebalance large amounts of stablecoins across different venues. Algorand’s infrastructure is built for these kinds of transactions.

The foundation stressed that interoperability remains a key goal. By streamlining stablecoin transfers, Algorand positions itself as an efficient hub in the broader digital asset ecosystem. This use case connects liquidity providers, custodians, and trading venues with seamless rails.

According to Algorand’s statement, this is not just a one-off partnership. It represents part of its plan to build infrastructure that keeps pace with institutional adoption. With XBTO onboard, both ALGO liquidity and stablecoin flows gain a stronger foundation

