XFunded Expands in Dubai, Strengthening Collaborations With Trading Influencers Across Europe

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 12:30
Moonveil
MORE$0.08472-3.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017189-1.42%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0002392-21.47%

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 17th, 2025, FinanceWire

Founded in 2024 by 22-year-old Paris-born entrepreneur Raphaël Pena, proprietary trading firm XFunded has announced the expansion of its activities in Dubai and its growing collaborations with leading trading influencers across Europe and social media platforms.

XFunded provides traders with access to capital ranging from $10,000 to $300,000 through its evaluation model, while offering payout solutions that are processed within 48 hours. In its first year of operation, the company reports having distributed more than $1.2 million in trader payouts.

In 2024, XFunded’s customer support team was officially recognized for its responsiveness, setting a new benchmark in the prop firm sector. By 2025, the firm had been voted among the most trusted prop firms by trading influencers on Telegram and Instagram, confirming its position as a partner of choice for content creators who share their trading activity online.

Business Model and Rules

Once funded, traders can access accounts on MT5 or cTrader, with no spreads or trading commissions and support available 24/7.

According to the company, around 35% of its revenue is allocated to client payouts, a figure which has emerged as an industry average for balancing trader profitability with firm sustainability.

Collaborations and Success Stories

XFunded’s growth has been supported by collaborations with traders and influencers across Europe:

  • Matthieu Pothier (MattFX) — A French trader who previously documented his results with another prop firm, MattFX has since joined XFunded. Within three months, he reported over $38,000 in withdrawals and currently manages $500,000 in validated capital.
  • Angelo (@anghietto) — A Spanish entrepreneur and trader who had already generated significant profits with personal capital before moving to prop firms. He became an official partner of XFunded in late 2024 and currently manages multiple funded accounts, generating consistent monthly results.
  • Andrea Giudice — An Italian entrepreneur, trader, and educator, recognized as one of the early adopters of prop firm models in Europe. Shortly after XFunded’s launch, he introduced the firm to his network, helping over 150 clients secure funded accounts. To date, his collaboration has led to over $450,000 in payouts for his students.

These partnerships highlight XFunded’s strategy of working with educators and community leaders to make funded trading accessible to a wider audience.

Looking Ahead

XFunded plans to continue expanding its partnerships with influencers and trading educators in 2025 while strengthening its technology offering and payout infrastructure.

About XFunded

XFunded is a prop trading firm founded in 2024 and headquartered in Dubai. Dedicated to empowering traders with the capital, tools, and freedom to succeed, the firm provides access to funded accounts from $10,000 up to $1,000,000. XFunded stands out with its no-time-limit challenges and innovative profit structures, which include up to a 90% profit split from the second payout. Currently, XFunded serves over 3,000 active traders across more than 50 countries and has paid out over $1.2 million. Traders benefit from industry-standard platforms like MT5 and cTrader, zero spreads, and no trading commissions. The firm also offers 24/7 customer support, recognized as among the best in the industry.

For more information, users can visit https://x-funded.com

Contact

CEO XFunded
XFunded
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/xfunded-expands-in-dubai-strengthening-collaborations-with-trading-influencers-across-europe/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd282 sold another 167,645 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours at an average price of $54 in exchange for 9.06 million USDC. He still holds 80,057 HYPE tokens (worth $4.33 million), with a total profit of over $16.6 million.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.32+3.57%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 13:02
Share
Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents

Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Canadian credit union Bow Valley Credit Union (BVCU) launched the country's first "Bitcoin Gateway" service, and Alberta residents can now
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 11:49
Share
Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to a Shanghai Securities News report cited by Jinshi, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee stated in his fourth Policy Address that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will encourage commercial banks to launch tokenized deposits and promote the trading of real tokenized assets. Examples include using tokenized deposits to settle tokenized money market funds, assisting the government in regularizing the issuance of tokenized bonds, and encouraging banks to strengthen risk management through a regulatory sandbox. Lee also stated that Hong Kong is implementing a stablecoin issuer regime and formulating legislative proposals for a licensing system for digital asset trading and custody services. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is exploring expanding the types of digital asset products and services available to professional investors while ensuring adequate investor protections. The SFC is also strengthening international tax cooperation to combat cross-border tax evasion.
RealLink
REAL$0.06435+1.61%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23387+1.21%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01691+1.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 13:23
Share

Trending News

More

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

Bitwise files with SEC for stablecoin and tokenization ETF