Xi Jinping speaks with US President Trump on the phone

PANews reported on September 19th that President Xi Jinping spoke with US President Trump by phone tonight. They had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-US relations and issues of mutual concern, and provided strategic guidance for the stable development of China-US relations in the next phase. The call was pragmatic, positive, and constructive. Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of China-US relations. China and the US can achieve mutual success and common prosperity, benefiting both countries and the world. To realize this vision, both sides must meet each other halfway and make efforts to achieve mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. The recent consultations between the two teams demonstrated the spirit of equality, respect, and reciprocity. The two sides can continue to properly address outstanding issues in the relationship and strive for a win-win outcome. The US should refrain from taking unilateral trade restrictive measures to prevent undermining the achievements achieved through multiple rounds of consultations. China's position on the TikTok issue is clear. The Chinese government respects the wishes of businesses and welcomes them to conduct commercial negotiations based on market rules and reach solutions that comply with Chinese laws and regulations and balance interests. China hopes that the US will provide an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies to invest in the United States.