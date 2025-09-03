Xi, Putin And Kim Jong Un Attend Military Parade In Beijing—Trump Says They Are Conspiring Against The US

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 13:40
Topline

Chinese President Xi Jinping was joined by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and several other heads of state in Beijing as China’s military showed off its hardware in a major parade, just days after Xi hosted Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others at a summit that appeared to be a unified front aimed at Washington.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin walks with China’s President Xi Jinping and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un before a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II.

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

China’s largest-ever military parade commemorated the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

In a speech addressing a crowd of more than 50,000 at Tiananmen Square, Xi said: “Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win cooperation or a zero-sum game,” before adding that the Chinese people “firmly stand on the right side of history and the progress of human civilization.”

Putin and Kim were the guests of honor at the parade and were seated next to the Chinese President, while a dozen other leaders from Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa were also in attendance.

While walking towards the stage overlooking Tiananmen Square, the leaders stopped briefly to shake hands with a small group of living World War II veterans.

During the parade, the Chinese military showed off its most advanced hardware, including stealth jets, tanks, anti-ship missiles, hypersonic missiles and drones.

What Did Trump Say About The Gathering?

In a post on Truth Social made during the parade, Trump wrote: “May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.” Before that, Trump questioned whether Xi would commemorate U.S. support for China during the war against Japan, saying: “The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and “blood” that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory.”

Crucial Quote

In what appeared to be a thinly veiled swipe at the U.S., Xi said: “The Chinese nation is a great nation that is never intimidated by any bullies and always values independence and forges ahead.” He added, “History cautions us that humanity rises and falls together. Only when all countries and nations treat each other as equals, coexist in peace and support each other can we uphold common security, eradicate the root cause of war.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/03/xi-poses-with-putin-and-kim-jong-un-trump-says-they-are-gathering-to-conspire-against-america/

