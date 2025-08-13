Xiao Feng: On-chain finance is accelerating its application, and SPO and capital tokenization have become hot topics

PANews reported on August 13th that Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, stated during a live broadcast of Guotai Junan's 818 Wealth Management Festival that on-chain finance is moving from the experimental stage to the application stage, accelerating the integration of traditional finance and crypto finance. He noted that in the future, companies may skip IPOs and directly issue shares on regulated exchanges through tokenized securities offerings (SPOs). Simultaneously, tokenization of funds is also advancing, including stablecoins and deposit tokenization. This will establish a closed loop for on-chain asset issuance, clearing, and global circulation, driving the maturity of on-chain financial infrastructure.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.