Xiaomi will begin selling electric vehicles in Europe by 2027, with plans already underway to lock down showroom spaces across the continent. The decision was confirmed by Xu Fei, vice president at the Beijing-based company, during a televised CNBC interview that aired Thursday. She revealed that executives had completed field research in June, visiting various […]Xiaomi will begin selling electric vehicles in Europe by 2027, with plans already underway to lock down showroom spaces across the continent. The decision was confirmed by Xu Fei, vice president at the Beijing-based company, during a televised CNBC interview that aired Thursday. She revealed that executives had completed field research in June, visiting various […]

Xiaomi starts with showrooms in plan to take EU EV markets, from 2027

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 16:03
Overtake
TAKE$0.1767-6.24%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1587-1.30%
Vice
VICE$0.03118-8.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1189+16.91%

Xiaomi will begin selling electric vehicles in Europe by 2027, with plans already underway to lock down showroom spaces across the continent.

The decision was confirmed by Xu Fei, vice president at the Beijing-based company, during a televised CNBC interview that aired Thursday. She revealed that executives had completed field research in June, visiting various European cities to study potential sales locations and build a local distribution strategy.

“We had our field research here in June,” Xu said. “A couple executives [are] leading the field research so that we are preparing for the sales network, for the partnerships. The whole organization is getting started.”

The expansion will place Xiaomi in direct competition with other Chinese EV firms like Xpeng and Guangzhou Automobile Group, both of which are already rolling out their cars in the region.

The company confirmed it will not be designing an entirely new vehicle for Europe, meaning the cars sold there will likely be modified versions of existing models. Xu didn’t name which car will be sold first, but Xiaomi’s SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV are the company’s two flagship vehicles.

They both launched last year, marking Xiaomi’s first foray into the auto space. Since then, more than 300,000 units have been delivered, pushing Xiaomi’s shares up by over 170% in 12 months.

Xiaomi moves carefully as rivals rush into the European market

Even as competitors scramble to grow fast, Xiaomi is moving differently. Xu made it clear the company is taking its time. “We need full time to do all these kinds of preparations to make sure the car is solid enough for those people here in the Europe market … because … we need to set a very high standard,” she said.

The European rollout comes as the EU keeps tariffs in place on China-made EV imports, pushing many companies to rethink how they expand. While some automakers are choosing to build production sites in Europe now, Xiaomi isn’t jumping in yet. Xu was blunt about that.

“Theoretically, in [the] future, I think we definitely will do that,” she said, when asked if the company planned to open a European production plant. “The logic is very simple. We want to be one of the top five players in the world in 15 to 20 years. If you want to do that, you definitely have to have your own factory here, right?”

The goal is global dominance, but with a slower launch pace. Still, Xiaomi’s name is now on the list of China’s biggest EV exporters trying to break into Europe. That list includes Guangzhou Automobile Group, which is planning to increase its EV sales across Europe 17 times over the next two years, and is also exploring local manufacturing options.

Xu said Xiaomi’s showrooms in Europe will resemble those in China, and they won’t just be for test drives. “Users need to experience the car, not just for test drive … they also need to understand the ecosystem,” she said. That “ecosystem” includes everything Xiaomi already sells, from smartphones to home appliances, all tied into the car’s software.

Company bets on ecosystem integration to drive user loyalty

The idea is to have European customers walk into a Xiaomi showroom, try out the car, and also experience how it connects with everything else in their lives; their phones, their homes, and even their TVs. It’s a strategy they’ve used in China, and they’re betting it will land in Europe too.

Xu didn’t promise a rollout model or pricing, but she made one thing clear: Xiaomi isn’t coming in half-prepared. “When we get into the market, we are very dedicated. And it’s not just some random Chinese product we have coming here in the Europe market. It’s a product, with the best user experience for the European users.”

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ripple Powers Offramp For BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Fund

Ripple Powers Offramp For BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Fund

The post Ripple Powers Offramp For BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Powers Offramp For BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Fund Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ripple-new-offramp-blackrock-vaneck-tokenized-fund/
FUND
FUND$0.01715-18.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015972-6.09%
Sign
SIGN$0.08577-18.18%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 15:50
Share
Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) shares are trending on Thursday. Check out the current price of IREN stock here. read more
WHY
WHY$0.0000000325+3.37%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+4.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08223-3.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 15:43
Share
The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to the "Crypto Wealth Report 2025" released by Henley & Partners, the number of people worldwide holding more than $1 million in crypto assets increased by 40% over the past year to 241,700. Among them, the number of Bitcoin millionaires surged by 70% to 145,100. In June of this year, the total market capitalization of the digital asset market rebounded to $3.3 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 45%. At the high end of the market, 450 people hold at least $100 million in crypto assets, while 36 billionaires control even larger holdings. The report notes that Bitcoin is gradually transforming into the foundational layer of a parallel financial system, expanding its function from a speculative tool to a collateral and foundational currency for wealth accumulation. Furthermore, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies is redefining the global wealth landscape, with Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates becoming top destinations for investors.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01675-3.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08223-3.76%
1
1$0.013101+3.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 15:59
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple Powers Offramp For BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Fund

Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

Ripple ‘Month-111%’ Rewards Reached – RMC Strong Gains

Expectations of BOJ interest rate hike at October policy meeting grow