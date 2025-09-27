Crypto News

See how BlockDAG’s 3M X1 app miners boost adoption, while Stellar (XLM) stalls near resistance and Chainlink (LINK) trades in a tight zone.

Stellar (XLM) has been holding steady at support but still struggles to push past strong resistance zones. Chainlink (LINK), meanwhile, continues securing new partnerships and already protects more than $100B locked on-chain. Yet despite these wins, LINK also slows near major barriers.

The question many ask is simple: why wait on coins that need flawless conditions just to move a little higher, when one project is already proving itself with real adoption numbers?

That project is BlockDAG (BDAG). Its X1 mobile miner app now counts over 3 million daily users worldwide. These are not passive sign-ups; they are people already mining coins straight from their phones. Unlike Pi Network’s hype or Helium’s patchy adoption model, these miners connect to a coin with fixed launch dates and confirmed exchange listings. This is why many already view BDAG as the crypto with most potential for 2025 and beyond.

BlockDAG Records 3M Active Miners on the X1 App

The BlockDAG X1 app has become the centerpiece of its global growth. More than 3 million people are currently mining through their phones, giving the project a real economy that stands apart from a typical presale list. This scale is unmatched among newer projects.

Other attempts showed interest but fell short. Pi Network grabbed attention with mobile mining, and Helium built buzz with wireless nodes. Yet neither gave a clear bridge to liquidity. BlockDAG solves this issue. Every mining credit on the X1 app links directly to BDAG coins, which already have confirmed launch dates and exchange listings in place. That means the time spent mining connects to coins with actual market value waiting ahead.

The size of the user base is the real difference. Millions of miners daily create network security and ensure community growth before the mainnet even launches. This is not empty hype; it is clear proof that people worldwide are building the chain’s strength long before trading begins.

On top of this, the presale has now raised over $410M. More than 312,000 holders are already involved, with about 1,000 more joining each day. Coins in Batch 30 cost $0.0016, while the confirmed launch price is $0.05. Those who joined back in Batch 1 enjoy 2,900% gains, while today’s buyers still see projected gains above 3025%.

This mix of real mining activity and consistent presale momentum is why BlockDAG stands out as the crypto with most potential for 2025. It is already working, rewarding participants, and lining up one of the largest launches in the coming year.

XLM Price Analysis: Can It Break $0.47?

The latest Stellar (XLM) updates show support near $0.38, with heavy resistance in the $0.42–$0.47 zone. Indicators such as MACD show positive signs, but low volume keeps holding back progress.

If XLM clears the $0.47 barrier, analysts suggest potential short-term targets of $0.55–$0.60. But if the push fails, price may slide toward $0.34. Compared to projects already delivering live adoption, XLM feels like it depends on perfect market setups to move higher. That is why it has not yet earned the spot as the crypto with most potential for 2025, even though breakout watchers still keep it on their radar.

Predictions for the year place Stellar between $0.38 and $0.60, depending on momentum and overall conditions. Long-term supporters point to its ecosystem expansion and DeFi integrations as reasons to hold on.

Still, this analysis shows XLM remains a waiting game rather than a sure climb. Traders chasing quicker growth often look toward projects already showing usage, while Stellar continues to need strong confirmation before offering real upside.

LINK Price Update: Holding $25 Support

Chainlink (LINK) continues to shine in terms of adoption and usage. It now secures over $100B in value across DeFi and supports integrations with Aave, SWIFT, and U.S. government data sources. More recently, ties with Sei Network and DualMint have expanded its presence in real-world assets and ultra-fast data transfer.

Price action, however, remains more limited. LINK trades between $23 and $25, with analysts watching for a bull flag breakout that could lift it toward $35–$40. If support at $22 fails, the outlook could flip bearish. At the same time, shrinking exchange reserves suggest most holders prefer to accumulate rather than sell.

Long-term outlooks even suggest LINK could head toward $100 if the cup-and-handle pattern plays out alongside rising demand. This puts LINK in many lists for 2025 targets, even while some traders chase stronger near-term setups.

Altogether, Chainlink maintains its leadership role in oracles, with adoption trends and supply pressure hinting at higher prices when momentum builds again.

Final Thoughts

Stellar (XLM) remains locked between $0.38 and $0.47, showing potential but still waiting for clear confirmation. Chainlink (LINK) continues to hit adoption milestones like $100B secured and new RWA partnerships, but price holds steady near $25.

Both projects have positives, yet both face hurdles that could delay major growth. This is why attention keeps moving toward BlockDAG. With over 3 million daily miners on its X1 app and $410M+ already raised, BDAG combines real adoption with strong funding. That makes BlockDAG the crypto with most potential for 2025.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories







Next article