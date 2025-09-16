XLM Sees Heavy Volatility as Institutional Selling Weighs on Price

By: Coinstats
2025/09/16 00:26
NEAR
NEAR$2.62-3.35%
Waves
WAVES$1.131-3.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08571-10.47%
Stellar
XLM$0.3795-2.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-7.18%

Stellar’s XLM token endured sharp swings over the past 24 hours, tumbling 3% as institutional selling pressure dominated order books. The asset declined from $0.39 to $0.38 between September 14 at 15:00 and September 15 at 14:00, with trading volumes peaking at 101.32 million—nearly triple its 24-hour average. The heaviest liquidation struck during the morning hours of September 15, when XLM collapsed from $0.395 to $0.376 within two hours, establishing $0.395 as firm resistance while tentative support formed near $0.375.

Despite the broader downtrend, intraday action highlighted moments of resilience. From 13:15 to 14:14 on September 15, XLM staged a brief recovery, jumping from $0.378 to a session high of $0.383 before closing the hour at $0.380. Trading volume surged above 10 million units during this window, with 3.45 million changing hands in a single minute as bulls attempted to push past resistance. While sellers capped momentum, the consolidation zone around $0.380–$0.381 now represents a potential support base.

Market dynamics suggest distribution patterns consistent with institutional profit-taking. The persistent supply overhead has reinforced resistance at $0.395, where repeated rally attempts have failed, while the emergence of support near $0.375 reflects opportunistic buying during liquidation waves. For traders, the $0.375–$0.395 band has become the key battleground that will define near-term direction.

XLM/USD (TradingView)
Technical Indicators
  • XLM retreated 3% from $0.39 to $0.38 during the previous 24-hours from 14 September 15:00 to 15 September 14:00.
  • Trading volume peaked at 101.32 million during the 08:00 hour, nearly triple the 24-hour average of 24.47 million.
  • Strong resistance established around $0.395 level during morning selloff.
  • Key support emerged near $0.375 where buying interest materialized.
  • Price range of $0.019 representing 5% volatility between peak and trough.
  • Recovery attempts reached $0.383 by 13:00 before encountering selling pressure.
  • Consolidation pattern formed around $0.380-$0.381 zone suggesting new support level.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk's full AI Policy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal launches personalized payment links with crypto support

PayPal launches personalized payment links with crypto support

PayPal has launched PayPal links to allow users to send and receive money and crypto through a personalized one-time link.
Suilend
SEND$0.4866-6.36%
Chainlink
LINK$23.33-3.71%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 00:02
Share
China accuses the U.S. of “unilateral bullying” over calls to impose tariffs on Russia

China accuses the U.S. of “unilateral bullying” over calls to impose tariffs on Russia

China came out swinging on Monday, accusing the United States of using “unilateral bullying” to force allies into slapping tariffs on Chinese goods over its oil dealings with Russia. The statement was made while Chinese and American officials were locked in trade negotiations in Madrid, trying for the fourth time in four months to cool […]
Union
U$0.019792+15.10%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10341-0.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 01:26
Share
BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+6.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,491.87-2.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal launches personalized payment links with crypto support

China accuses the U.S. of “unilateral bullying” over calls to impose tariffs on Russia

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

Dogecoin (DOGE) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Which is the Best Crypto for New Investors in 2025?

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war