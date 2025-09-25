XPayFi Taps ENI Network to Accelerate Enterprise Blockchain and Programmable Finance

XPayFi, a renowned Web3 platform to bridge TradFi with DeFi, has partnered with ENI Network, an L1 blockchain to power business Web3 apps. The collaboration endeavors to offer enterprise-level blockchain solutions to bolster programmable finance. As mentioned in XPayFi’s official social media announcement, the development is set to integrate the cutting-edge enterprise blockchain of ENI, powered by modular multi-chain architecture and ZK technology. Keeping this in view, the partnership is anticipated to drive innovation across the business and DeFi applications.

XPayFi and ENI Network Join Forces to Merge Programmable Finance with ZK Technology

As included in the collaboration, XPayFi is going to integrate next-gen blockchain capabilities of ENIAC Network. In this respect, ENI Network leverages zero-knowledge technology to ensure privacy-preserving transfers without any compromise on transparency. Additionally, the modular multi-chain mechanism of the platform guarantees seamless cross-chain interoperability, scalability, and flexibility.

Now, coupled with the focus of XPayFi on cutting-edge programmable finance, ENI Network intends to establish basis for the provision of enterprise-ready and high-performance solutions to cope with the requirements of developers and businesses.

Establishing Unified Ecosystem to Benefit Businesses and Developers Alike

According to XPayFi, this joint initiative denotes the rising demand for advanced blockchain solutions with a key focus on regulatory alignment, scalability, and security. Thus, both ENI Network and XPayFi are working together to fulfill the respective requirements by offering an inclusive ecosystem marked by adaptable, secure, and accessible programmable finance. Overall, this partnership facilitates businesses seeking effective financial infrastructure and fortifies wider Web3 landscape by promoting scalability and innovation.