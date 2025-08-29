XPL 'manipulator' claims $38 million profit was an accident caused by lack of sleep

PANews reported on August 29th that the $XPL "manipulator" (@Techno_Revenant), who made $38 million in 20 minutes, according to @ai 9684xtpa, claimed it was an accident. Details are as follows:

After Hyperliquid launched XPL, it spent more than two days accumulating approximately $30 million in long orders, slowly increasing its position through a strategy of buying $44,000 per order. In the early morning of August 27, it planned to complete its position by adding the final $5 million, but because it was too sleepy, it accidentally sped up the order placement speed by 10 times, adjusting the order from $44,000 per order to $444,000. Due to the poor HL depth, the large order instantly caused XPL to surge, resulting in the forced liquidation of thousands of hedging accounts, with a total amount of more than $159 million. After being startled awake, thinking that he was going to lose money, he panicked and closed his positions, discovering that his long position was actually in a state of automatic position reduction protection, and ultimately made a profit of $38 million.