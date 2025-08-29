XPL tokens returned to $0.69, with a premium on Hyperliquid

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 17:25
SUN
SUN$0.022711-5.41%
Boom
BOOM$0.01297-1.51%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01261-4.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018837+3.19%

The XPL boom on Hyperliquid was finally connected to one whale’s wallets, a user known as Techno Revenant. XPL’s recent rally and crash were not caused by TRON’s Justin Sun. 

Plasma (XPL) continues to be a highly active market on Hyperliquid, with a 20% to 30% price premium. The pre-launch token market is highly affected by a single whale with combined long positions. The whale was identified as user Techno Revenant. 

Additional research showed Justin Sun was most probably not involved with XPL’s price moves, as Cryptopolitan previously reported

On Hyperliquid, the presence of a large-scale whale with multiple positions also means shorting XPL is extremely risky and may lead to liquidations. 

XPL whale opened several long positions

On-chain Hyperliquid data showed Techno Revenant opened several positions with an estimated notional value of $31.1M. The whale also has $26.5M USDC deposited on the platform, which are not utilized. 

Long positions on Hyperliquid are increasing, with new whale wallets created in the past few hours. Not all new wallets are linked to Techno Revenant, who is using a dispersed strategy and gradually increasing the positions. 

Techno Revenant also does not use leverage on the longs. One of the current leading positions has an unrealized profit of $1.4M. The trader has been acquiring the positions relatively slowly, avoiding new rapid price swings. 

Trader Techno Revenant admitted longing XPL aggressively was not malicious

The rapid price action of XPL recalled previous cases of highly experienced whales making use of Hyperliquid’s niche markets to profit off less liquid tokens. In this case, Techno Revenant presented his case as a matter of inexperience and one mistaken order with a higher than intended amount. 

XPL prices recovered to their usual range, even staging a small rally after the recent whale activity on Hyperliquid. | Source: Coinmarketcap

In the past few days, Techno Revenant has been building positions gradually, making the mistake of one order by a magnitude of 10X. The trader’s history showed he had been opening longs manually, typing in similar sums. 

One of the orders, after hours of trading, was placed at 444,444 USDC, instead of 44,444 USDC, explained as fat-fingering due to fatigue by Techno Revenant. The trader also mentioned he was not aware of the intricacies of Hyperliquid, as some of the positions were auto-deleveraged instead of liquidated. This meant Techno Revenant automatically took profit, but because of the shallow liquidity, he essentially drained 70% of available funds, while causing short liquidations for other traders. 

Techno Revenant also admitted he wanted to accumulate XPL before the token launch, and used Hyperliquid since there was no official presale. However, pre-launch markets remain unreliable. The trader’s actions led to $159M in liquidations for XPL positions within hours. Even with erratic actions and partial understanding of Hyperliquid, Techno Revenant managed to lock in a total of $38M, while retaining some of the long positions. 

The recent trading action, however, expanded the market for XPL and invited more whales. A total of 17 large-scale positions are held in the past day, up from just nine positions a few days ago. This does not account for smaller wallets with a more cautious or distributed approach. 

XPL settled at $0.69, still posing risk for short liquidations. Currently, only four of the whale positions are short, with the largest one carrying $1.92M in unrealized losses.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/trader-techno-revenant-boosts-xpl-tokens/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

As of today, with U.S. regulation and capital flows evolving in tandem—(the SEC has extended Cboe BZX’s review of the WisdomTree spot XRP fund to 2025-10-24; this month the SEC × Ripple case officially concluded, maintaining a $125 million penalty; the CFTC adopted the Nasdaq market surveillance platform to enhance cross-market, real-time alerts; the Treasury [...] The post Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income appeared first on Blockonomi.
U
U$0.01055+13.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.0562-5.59%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21014-2.32%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/29 17:11
Share
IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Pakistan’s proposal to offer subsidised electricity tariffs for crypto mining operations. Per local reports, the government is still engaged with international institutions to refine the plan. “As of now, the IMF has not agreed,” said Secretary of Power Dr. Fakhray Alam Irfan, during a session with the Senate Standing Committee on Power. According to a report by Profit , the IMF has warned that the plan could add strain to the power sector. Dr Irfan told the committee that the agency is concerned about market distortions over Pakistan’s subsidised energy rates proposal. IMF Flags Several Concerns Against Pakistan’s Power Proposal for Bitcoin Mining Last month, the IMF questioned Pakistan’s power push for Bitcoin mining, raising concerns over legal issues and power strain. The international financial body laid out several concerns, including the legality of crypto mining in Pakistan and the additional strain on the already burdened power grid. ⛏️ The @IMFNews is pushing back on Pakistan’s plan to allocate 2,000 megawatts of electricity for Bitcoin mining and AI data centers. #IMF #Bitcoin https://t.co/X9YHqz9qTO — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 1, 2025 Further, the fund warned about resource distribution and knock-on effects on power tariffs. The IMF noted that Pakistan did not consult the fund ahead of the announcement. In May, Pakistan announced that it will allocate 2,000MW to power crypto mining and data centres, in a move to attract foreign investment. The initiative is driven by the Pakistan Crypto Council and supported by the Ministry of Finance. Pakistan in Talks With International Institutions Dr Irfan confirmed that the government is still in talks to redefine its power subsidiary plan after the IMF has rejected the proposal. The committee further discussed technological solutions aimed at combating electricity theft. They also discussed the government’s recent agreement with scheduled banks to reduce the circular debt stock. Senator Shibli Faraz criticised that banks were “forced at gunpoint” to offer the loans. The committee has directed the Power Division to submit comprehensive answers to various issues at the next meeting.
Threshold
T$0.01608-2.36%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0017582-1.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1228-1.28%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/03 13:42
Share
UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

PANews reported on July 7 that according to WAM, the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports (ICP), Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority
Internet Computer
ICP$4.922-2.76%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1495-3.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001801-3.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 07:05
Share

Trending News

More

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

MiCA Approval: Socios.com Secures Crucial European Regulatory Milestone