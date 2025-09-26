The post XRP $3 Fakeout Can Send Price to $2 Now: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s momentum could not build up Unsustainable movement Following what now seems to be a fakeout breakout attempt, XRP’s recent price action is displaying serious warning indicators. The token has retreated into weakness rather than continuing on its upward trajectory, and the structure suggests that if things continue to go against the bulls, it may drop to the $2 mark. XRP’s momentum could not build up The chart indicates that XRP is having difficulty maintaining momentum above $3 as it struggles beneath descending resistance lines. The rejection swiftly became a bearish reversal, despite traders’ momentary hope that the move higher would lead to a breakout. The inability to recover the 50 EMA and 26 EMA indicates that sellers continue to have momentum, and moving averages are now starting to slope lower. This indicates that it will be difficult for bulls to regain control. XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView The fact that XRP has tested the 100 EMA but has not produced a compelling reaction adds to the pressure. Comparing the volume to previous surges, it has also stayed relatively low, suggesting that bulls are not strong enough to hold higher levels. Unsustainable movement The next significant support if the price does not settle here is in the $2.60 region. Losing this level could hasten the decline even more in the direction of $2, a zone that corresponds with areas of prior accumulation and psychological support. With Bitcoin’s inability to sustain recent gains and wider altcoin weakness feeding the negative outlook, market sentiment also seems brittle. The likelihood of a further decline is still high unless XRP can recover $3 with significant buying volume. The $2.80-$2.90 range is the battleground for traders to keep an eye on. A clear failure in this area validates the fakeout and makes the way lower. Bulls… The post XRP $3 Fakeout Can Send Price to $2 Now: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s momentum could not build up Unsustainable movement Following what now seems to be a fakeout breakout attempt, XRP’s recent price action is displaying serious warning indicators. The token has retreated into weakness rather than continuing on its upward trajectory, and the structure suggests that if things continue to go against the bulls, it may drop to the $2 mark. XRP’s momentum could not build up The chart indicates that XRP is having difficulty maintaining momentum above $3 as it struggles beneath descending resistance lines. The rejection swiftly became a bearish reversal, despite traders’ momentary hope that the move higher would lead to a breakout. The inability to recover the 50 EMA and 26 EMA indicates that sellers continue to have momentum, and moving averages are now starting to slope lower. This indicates that it will be difficult for bulls to regain control. XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView The fact that XRP has tested the 100 EMA but has not produced a compelling reaction adds to the pressure. Comparing the volume to previous surges, it has also stayed relatively low, suggesting that bulls are not strong enough to hold higher levels. Unsustainable movement The next significant support if the price does not settle here is in the $2.60 region. Losing this level could hasten the decline even more in the direction of $2, a zone that corresponds with areas of prior accumulation and psychological support. With Bitcoin’s inability to sustain recent gains and wider altcoin weakness feeding the negative outlook, market sentiment also seems brittle. The likelihood of a further decline is still high unless XRP can recover $3 with significant buying volume. The $2.80-$2.90 range is the battleground for traders to keep an eye on. A clear failure in this area validates the fakeout and makes the way lower. Bulls…

XRP $3 Fakeout Can Send Price to $2 Now: Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 17:29
XRP
XRP$2.7041-4.00%
Suilend
SEND$0.4527-2.91%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00511-8.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0166+3.95%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001523-3.60%
  • XRP’s momentum could not build up
  • Unsustainable movement

Following what now seems to be a fakeout breakout attempt, XRP’s recent price action is displaying serious warning indicators. The token has retreated into weakness rather than continuing on its upward trajectory, and the structure suggests that if things continue to go against the bulls, it may drop to the $2 mark.

XRP’s momentum could not build up

The chart indicates that XRP is having difficulty maintaining momentum above $3 as it struggles beneath descending resistance lines. The rejection swiftly became a bearish reversal, despite traders’ momentary hope that the move higher would lead to a breakout.

The inability to recover the 50 EMA and 26 EMA indicates that sellers continue to have momentum, and moving averages are now starting to slope lower. This indicates that it will be difficult for bulls to regain control.

XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

The fact that XRP has tested the 100 EMA but has not produced a compelling reaction adds to the pressure. Comparing the volume to previous surges, it has also stayed relatively low, suggesting that bulls are not strong enough to hold higher levels.

Unsustainable movement

The next significant support if the price does not settle here is in the $2.60 region. Losing this level could hasten the decline even more in the direction of $2, a zone that corresponds with areas of prior accumulation and psychological support.

With Bitcoin’s inability to sustain recent gains and wider altcoin weakness feeding the negative outlook, market sentiment also seems brittle. The likelihood of a further decline is still high unless XRP can recover $3 with significant buying volume.

The $2.80-$2.90 range is the battleground for traders to keep an eye on. A clear failure in this area validates the fakeout and makes the way lower. Bulls must move fast to regain momentum, but the current outlook is in favor of sellers because EMAs are moving against them.

Given how vulnerable XRP looks right now, the market should brace for the prospect of a retracement of the token back toward the $2 mark in the upcoming weeks, barring an immediate reversal above $3.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-3-fakeout-can-send-price-to-2-now-details

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

XRP market seeing some nice inflows that push it toward potential weekend rally
XRP
XRP$2.7038-4.05%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00986+0.83%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02829-2.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:32
Share
Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01521-1.29%
Union
U$0.010688+7.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.06154-0.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Share
Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Sina Finance, Zhong Zhihong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated at the 2025 China International Information and Communication Exhibition that it is necessary to accelerate the development of 6G technology, proactively plan and cultivate an application industry ecosystem for 6G, aim at the commanding heights of future science and technology and industrial development, accelerate scientific and technological innovation in fields such as the new generation of information technology and blockchain, and cultivate and develop emerging industries and future industries.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12223-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 17:44
Share

Trending News

More

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining increases its convertible senior notes offering to $1.1 billion