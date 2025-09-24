XRP $7.1 Billion Volume Surge as REX-Osprey XRP ETF Options Trading Goes Live

XRP hits $7.1 billion volume surge with ETF options launch. Options trading on REX-Osprey XRP ETF boosts investor interest significantly. New XRP ETF options unlock more trading flexibility and strategies. XRP has witnessed a remarkable surge in trading volume, reaching an impressive $7.1 billion in transactions according to data from Coinglass. This significant spike follows the launch of options trading on the REX-Osprey XRP ETF ($XRPR), offering new opportunities for investors to engage with the asset. The availability of REX-Osprey’s introduction of options on the XRP ETF  (XRPR) has sparked heightened investor interest, driving up trading activity and volume in the XRP market. As options trading becomes available, investors now have more flexibility to hedge their positions, speculate on price movements, and capitalize on market opportunities in a rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. The surge in trading volume is a clear indication of the growing demand for financial instruments that cater to the cryptocurrency sector. By providing the ability to trade options, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF opens the door to more sophisticated investment strategies, allowing traders to navigate the volatility of the XRP market with greater precision. Also Read: XRP Double Bottom Update: Setting Up For Wave 3 Impulse, See Targets Options are now trading on the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, $XRPR, and the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, $DOJE. With options trading, investors gain greater flexibility to hedge positions, pursue income potential, and respond quickly to opportunities in the evolving digital asset landscape.… pic.twitter.com/n2cTWnQiqr — REX Shares (@REXShares) September 23, 2025 Options Trading Fuels Investor Interest With options trading now available, investors can take advantage of various strategies, including hedging and income generation. The ability to trade options provides a new level of control over risk exposure, allowing market participants to better manage their portfolios amid fluctuating prices. This has contributed to the significant rise in trading volume for XRP, as both retail and institutional investors seek to leverage these new tools. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF options are expected to further drive mainstream adoption of digital assets. By integrating traditional financial instruments into the cryptocurrency market, the move signals a step toward greater legitimacy and acceptance for digital assets, particularly XRP. In response to growing demand for these types of trading opportunities, REX Shares has made it easier for investors to access options strategies tied to the performance of XRP. This development not only highlights the evolving nature of the digital asset space but also reflects the increasing sophistication of the tools available to investors. Also Read: Expert Calls Recent Ripple-BlackRock Update a ‘Mega Signal’ – Here’s Why The post XRP $7.1 Billion Volume Surge as REX-Osprey XRP ETF Options Trading Goes Live appeared first on 36Crypto. XRP hits $7.1 billion volume surge with ETF options launch. Options trading on REX-Osprey XRP ETF boosts investor interest significantly. New XRP ETF options unlock more trading flexibility and strategies. XRP has witnessed a remarkable surge in trading volume, reaching an impressive $7.1 billion in transactions according to data from Coinglass. This significant spike follows the launch of options trading on the REX-Osprey XRP ETF ($XRPR), offering new opportunities for investors to engage with the asset. The availability of REX-Osprey’s introduction of options on the XRP ETF  (XRPR) has sparked heightened investor interest, driving up trading activity and volume in the XRP market. As options trading becomes available, investors now have more flexibility to hedge their positions, speculate on price movements, and capitalize on market opportunities in a rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. The surge in trading volume is a clear indication of the growing demand for financial instruments that cater to the cryptocurrency sector. By providing the ability to trade options, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF opens the door to more sophisticated investment strategies, allowing traders to navigate the volatility of the XRP market with greater precision. Also Read: XRP Double Bottom Update: Setting Up For Wave 3 Impulse, See Targets Options are now trading on the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, $XRPR, and the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, $DOJE. With options trading, investors gain greater flexibility to hedge positions, pursue income potential, and respond quickly to opportunities in the evolving digital asset landscape.… pic.twitter.com/n2cTWnQiqr — REX Shares (@REXShares) September 23, 2025 Options Trading Fuels Investor Interest With options trading now available, investors can take advantage of various strategies, including hedging and income generation. The ability to trade options provides a new level of control over risk exposure, allowing market participants to better manage their portfolios amid fluctuating prices. This has contributed to the significant rise in trading volume for XRP, as both retail and institutional investors seek to leverage these new tools. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF options are expected to further drive mainstream adoption of digital assets. By integrating traditional financial instruments into the cryptocurrency market, the move signals a step toward greater legitimacy and acceptance for digital assets, particularly XRP. In response to growing demand for these types of trading opportunities, REX Shares has made it easier for investors to access options strategies tied to the performance of XRP. This development not only highlights the evolving nature of the digital asset space but also reflects the increasing sophistication of the tools available to investors. Also Read: Expert Calls Recent Ripple-BlackRock Update a ‘Mega Signal’ – Here’s Why The post XRP $7.1 Billion Volume Surge as REX-Osprey XRP ETF Options Trading Goes Live appeared first on 36Crypto.

XRP $7.1 Billion Volume Surge as REX-Osprey XRP ETF Options Trading Goes Live

By: Coinstats
2025/09/24 21:35
1
1$0,013081-24,81%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,01015-8,33%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0,15805+690,25%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08524-0,30%
Movement
MOVE$0,1175+0,59%
XRP
XRP$2,9303+2,33%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01404-20,27%
REVOX
REX$0,04207-1,18%
  • XRP hits $7.1 billion volume surge with ETF options launch.
  • Options trading on REX-Osprey XRP ETF boosts investor interest significantly.
  • New XRP ETF options unlock more trading flexibility and strategies.

XRP has witnessed a remarkable surge in trading volume, reaching an impressive $7.1 billion in transactions according to data from Coinglass. This significant spike follows the launch of options trading on the REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF ($XRPR), offering new opportunities for investors to engage with the asset.


The availability of REX-Osprey’s introduction of options on the XRP ETF  (XRPR) has sparked heightened investor interest, driving up trading activity and volume in the XRP market.


As options trading becomes available, investors now have more flexibility to hedge their positions, speculate on price movements, and capitalize on market opportunities in a rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.


The surge in trading volume is a clear indication of the growing demand for financial instruments that cater to the cryptocurrency sector. By providing the ability to trade options, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF opens the door to more sophisticated investment strategies, allowing traders to navigate the volatility of the XRP market with greater precision.


Also Read: XRP Double Bottom Update: Setting Up For Wave 3 Impulse, See Targets


Options Trading Fuels Investor Interest

With options trading now available, investors can take advantage of various strategies, including hedging and income generation. The ability to trade options provides a new level of control over risk exposure, allowing market participants to better manage their portfolios amid fluctuating prices.


This has contributed to the significant rise in trading volume for XRP, as both retail and institutional investors seek to leverage these new tools.


The REX-Osprey XRP ETF options are expected to further drive mainstream adoption of digital assets. By integrating traditional financial instruments into the cryptocurrency market, the move signals a step toward greater legitimacy and acceptance for digital assets, particularly XRP.


In response to growing demand for these types of trading opportunities, REX Shares has made it easier for investors to access options strategies tied to the performance of XRP. This development not only highlights the evolving nature of the digital asset space but also reflects the increasing sophistication of the tools available to investors.


Also Read: Expert Calls Recent Ripple-BlackRock Update a ‘Mega Signal’ – Here’s Why


The post XRP $7.1 Billion Volume Surge as REX-Osprey XRP ETF Options Trading Goes Live appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$33,1228+2,31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01223+1,15%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Share
Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0,01561--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017005+5,47%
Line Protocol
LINE$0,000031-3,42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Share
SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has just made it easier for fund issuers to list crypto exchange-traded products.
FUND
FUND$0,01674-38,16%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 14:45
Share

Trending News

More

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines