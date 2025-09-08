XRP Accepted for Airport Transfers and Car Rentals via Air China Partner

Altcoins

Air China’s frequent flyer members will soon have a new way to pay for select travel services abroad.

Wetour, a company linked to the airline’s PhoenixMiles loyalty program, has rolled out support for XRP payments on its international platforms.

The new option will allow customers to use XRP for add-on services such as airport transfers and private car rentals in overseas markets. Wetour positioned the rollout as a limited step, framing it as an experiment with digital asset payments in specific international settings rather than a full embrace of crypto.

China’s Ban Shapes the Rollout

Mainland China maintains one of the strictest bans on cryptocurrency usage, prohibiting all digital asset payments and steering consumers toward the state-backed digital yuan (e-CNY). For that reason, XRP payments will only be available to Air China’s 60 million PhoenixMiles members when traveling or living abroad.

Air China itself is controlled by China National Aviation Holdings, a central government-owned conglomerate, making the development more notable as one of the few crypto-adjacent pilots tied to a state enterprise — even if implemented outside the mainland.

Testing Blockchain on Global Ground

Industry watchers see the announcement as part of a broader pattern: Chinese state-linked firms quietly experimenting with blockchain-based solutions in overseas environments while avoiding friction with domestic rules. By offering crypto payments abroad, companies like Wetour can study digital asset adoption and remain competitive with global travel players — all without crossing Beijing’s red lines at home.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

