XRP Adoption Nears 7M Wallets as JP Morgan Explores Ripple

XRP Adoption Explodes as Wallets Near 7 Million, Says Analyst

According to leading market analyst X Finance Bull, XRP adoption is surging at an unprecedented pace, with 6.97 million wallets now holding the digital asset.

Source: Santiment

This milestone underscores the growing traction of XRP in the broader crypto ecosystem, signaling both investor confidence and heightened on-chain activity.

The rapid increase in wallet numbers highlights a key trend: mainstream and institutional interest in XRP is no longer theoretical, it’s materializing in real-time.

Over the past year, XRP has seen consistent growth in wallet creation, reflecting not only speculative buying but also an expanding use case for cross-border payments, liquidity management, and decentralized finance (DeFi).

X Finance Bull emphasized that this level of adoption is a testament to XRP’s resilience, thanks to its unique ability to settle transactions in as little as three seconds and at near-zero cost positions it as a strong alternative to legacy payment systems.

With 6.97M wallets, XRP is defying the broader market slump. While many digital assets struggle to retain users, XRP’s steady growth could push it past 7M wallets within weeks, solidifying its status as one of the most widely held cryptocurrencies.

Analysts view XRP’s record wallet growth as a powerful on-chain signal, suggesting rising liquidity could fuel stronger rallies and sustained price momentum.

JP Morgan Reportedly Exploring Ripple for Cross-Border Payments, Says Market Analyst

According to X Finance Bull, global banking giant JP Morgan is reportedly studying Ripple XRP as part of its ongoing exploration of blockchain-based solutions for cross-border payments.

If confirmed, this development could mark a pivotal shift in the banking sector’s relationship with cryptocurrencies, further accelerating XRP’s adoption.

For years, Ripple has positioned itself as a leader in blockchain-powered payments, offering faster settlement times and significantly lower transaction fees compared to the traditional SWIFT system.

XRP, the native token of the Ripple network, is designed specifically for liquidity in cross-border transactions, a feature that has already attracted attention from major financial institutions.

JP Morgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, has been steadily ramping up its blockchain initiatives, including the launch of its own digital coin, JPM Coin, and the development of Onyx, its blockchain-based payments platform.

However, the reported interest in Ripple suggests the bank may be looking beyond proprietary systems to evaluate established networks that already boast global reach and liquidity.

If JP Morgan adopts Ripple’s technology, it would mark a watershed moment, validating XRP and strengthening the credibility of the entire crypto payments sector. While banks have long hesitated due to regulatory uncertainty, Ripple’s legal progress in the U.S. and its expanding footprint across Asia, Europe, and Latin America are rapidly shifting perceptions.

Conclusion

JP Morgan’s reported study of Ripple’s XRP for cross-border payments highlights the growing recognition of blockchain as a transformative force in global finance.

XRP’s surge to nearly 7 million wallets signals more than growth, it marks its accelerating role in the digital economy. With adoption spreading among users, institutions, and payment networks, XRP is shifting from speculation to real-world utility.

If this trajectory holds, its expanding on-chain presence could fuel stronger market performance and solidify its position as a cornerstone of global digital payments.