XRP And ADA Holders Move To Remittix As Market Looks For The Next Big Breakout

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 19:42
Crypto News
XRP And ADA Holders Move To Remittix As Market Looks For The Next Big Breakout

XRP’s recent price decline suggests the hype might be ending, as it returns below $3. Similarly, the ADA coin is currently struggling below $1 in a price performance that suggests Cardano could be moving past a stage where hype could help it grow.

However, Remittix is seeing an inflow that could trigger a major rally for 30x growth this year. Hence, while the ADA and XRP prices remain in a bear trap, Remittix could be leading a surge in the payment corner as it introduces the next-gen solution.

Here is the analysis showing this current whale shift towards Remittix.

What is Threatening XRP Price Dominance In 2025?

The joint move by XRP and the SEC to end their appeal a few weeks ago did not bring the expected result, as the price remains muted. Analysts have long projected a surge that could follow the end of the XRP and SEC tussle, but the muted XRP price is raising questions. Some say this could be due to the rise in stablecoin interest in 2025, while others speculate that the expectation was already priced in.

However, following the “priced in” analogy, analysis suggests the previous XRP price surge could be in anticipation of the end of the SEC case. As a result, the coin had nothing to react to after the case was eventually dropped.

Meanwhile, another suggestion from the South Korean IM Securities suggests that rising stablecoins could be pushing XRP out.

Cardano Rejects $1 Breakout With Bearish Cloud

The volatility around the Cardano ADA coin has peaked lately, with the price testing and rejecting a position at $1. Although experts say the move might not be over yet, the current price action is showing a bearish reading. While concerns remain on ADA price rejecting the $1 level, the price fell further today, pushing the price to a 10% drop since last week.

Also, the ongoing market pullback is a main factor fueling the drop, but analysts say the ADA price could fall further. ADA price prediction currently points to $0.80 as the support to eye right now, as the coin broke below $0.90 yesterday. Although the ADA price is currently trading at $0.87, failure to reclaim a position above $0.90 this week could raise a bear flag.

Whales Look Towards Remittix For Big Breakout This Year

Remittix is gaining market-wide support lately as its low cap outlook positions it for a huge surge this year. According to the current outlook, the Remittix token could be heading towards a surge as high as 30x this year, and up 100x by 2026. This combines a Remittix hybrid approach that uses crypto high-speed capability and fiat ease of use to resolve payment solutions.

Remittix whales say a breakout could be Imminent this year as it moves towards a market launch. Analysts say the following factors could be responsible for the growing whale interest in Remittix right now:

  • 30+ fiat currencies support that make withdrawal and conversion easier
  • The Remittix Beta wallet launch is coming on the 15th of September, which could boost market-wide adoption
  • Centralized exchange unveiling, ready to project an incoming surge this year with market entry

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-and-ada-holders-move-to-remittix-as-market-looks-for-the-next-big-breakout/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
