XRP and Litecoin Rise as Pepeto Presale Leads the Pack as The Best Crypto to Buy Now

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/19 23:03
XRP
XRP$2.8804-5.81%
Litecoin
LTC$113.59-3.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01774-6.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714-1.51%

SPONSORED POST*

XRP and Litecoin rise, XRP is firming as buyers step back in. LTC is advancing in tandem, helped by stronger Litecoin mining activity.

At the same time, Pepeto (PEPETO)  is taking shape as an Ethereum memecoin presale with real features. It provides zero fee trading via PepetoSwap, a native cross chain bridge, a $0.000000147 entry, ~243% staking targets in the docs, and $6.2M plus raised ahead of Tier 1 listing chatter.

Could these plays double soon, and could a Pepeto listing unlock bigger upside? Let’s find out.

Mining Momentum Puts Litecoin in Focus

Like the XRP price, LTC is on the rise, helped by accelerating Litecoin mining. Right now, Litecoin trades around $119 after 19 green days across the past month.

Mining volumes have increased with the market upswing. CoinWarz reports Litecoin’s mining difficulty at 97.15 million, the highest since the platform launched.

For context, mining difficulty shows the level of work needed to create a valid block.

Commentators think LTC could double if this trend stays intact. If so, Litecoin could reach $260.

Unilabs is also showing strength, with early movers stepping into its ICO.

Go to Pepeto’s official site to assess the presale before later stages and listings narrow the early window.

XRP Outlook Firms as SEC Steps Aside and Big Buyers Reappear

XRP’s backdrop looks better: the SEC recently withdrew its appeals against Ripple, whales are active per analyst Ali Martinez, and price holds near $3.1 after a steady climb. Institutional cues are clearer too, with Flora Growth disclosing holdings in a 10-Q, Ault Capital Group directing $10 million via Hyperscale Data, and Webus International setting out a $300 million plan in a Form 6-K. With significant supply and market value, a 100× move is unrealistic, but most base cases see $3.50–$4 by late 2025. Even so, some desks keep a higher path on the table, saying the setup could reach $6.58 if momentum and adoption continue.

Pepeto Presale Leads the Pack as The Best Crypto to Buy Now with Useful tools

While XRP and LTC push higher, Pepeto (PEPETO) is accelerating with traders who want utility to back the meme.

Its core stack centers on PepetoSwap, a zero fee DEX that lowers costs and sharpens fills, and the native Pepeto Bridge, which moves assets across chains in one app with quicker settlement and safer flows. Together they remove the frictions that cap meme coin trading at scale.

For users who want simple access and yield, staking with targets around 243 percent APY, and the live demo exchange keeps onboarding simple.

Pepeto is also positioning as a venue for credible meme coin listings, opening applications on its exchange to surface stronger teams and gather volume where tools already live.

https://pepeto.io

The presale has passed 6.2 million dollars raised at 0.000000147 dollars, with this stage nearly complete as attention builds around Tier 1 listing chatter. And while XRP’s bid and the recent mining boost for LTC stay firm, both coins trade well above a dollar.

At this lower entry price, Pepeto aims to level the field for early buyers. Whales are already taking tranches, pointing to a setup that recalls past memecoins before their big runs. With momentum building, several analysts expect at least a 50x move after launch, an outcome that could reward early entries if listings and usage scale as planned.

Final Takeaway

XRP is improving with the market upturn, and LTC trends higher on mining strength. Both look constructive.

But the name commanding attention now is Pepeto (PEPETO). It brings a zero fee DEX with PepetoSwap, a native cross chain bridge, and planned staking near 243 percent APY in the docs. The presale sits at 0.000000147 dollars with more than 6.2 million dollars raised, the demo exchange is live, Tier 1 listing talk is in motion, and whales are already calling it the best memecoin to invest in now.

This is a clear early window. Whales are buying Pepeto for a reason, and they often spot the move before headlines do. If listings hit and usage scales, several desks see room for roughly a 50x after launch. Go to the official Pepeto site only, secure a position at the current presale price before the next stage closes, and get in ahead of the crowd.

Income Opportunities: XRP, LTC, and Pepeto Compared

AssetCurrent PricePotential Price Scenario(s)Key Growth DriversOther Income Offerings
XRP$3.10Base case: $3.50–$4 by late 2025; Stretch: $6.58 if momentum and adoption persistSEC appeals withdrawn against Ripple; whale activity flagged by Ali Martinez; corporate disclosures from Flora Growth, Ault Capital Group ($10M via Hyperscale Data), and Webus International ($300M plan)None
LTC$119If trend holds: up to $260 on continued mining strengthMarket rebound; rising Litecoin mining activity; sustained positive sessionsRewards from personal LTC mining
Pepeto (PEPETO)$0.000000147 (presale)Analyst scenario: 50× post-launch ≈ $0.00000735 if listings and usage scaleZero-fee DEX PepetoSwap; native cross-chain bridge; staking targets ~243% APY; demo exchange live; $6.2M+ raised; whales positioning; Tier-1 listing chatter; Ethereum mainnetStaking with ~243% APY targets in docs

BUY PEPETO FROM OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Disclaimer : 

To buy PEPETO, make sure to use the official website: https://pepeto.io/  As the listing draws closer, some are attempting to capitalize on the hype by using the name to mislead investors with fake platforms. Stay cautious and verify the source.

To learn more about PEPETO, visit its website, Telegram, Instagram, and Twitter.

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002154-4.69%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02578-4.55%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023-1.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$176.82-3.32%
Capverse
CAP$0.0642-0.44%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.272429-0.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022