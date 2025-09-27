ETF excitement is building across the crypto market as October approaches, with analysts paying close attention to XRP and Solana. Both tokens are showing important signals that could shape investor decisions in the coming weeks. At the same time, several altcoins are showing contrasting moves, while analysts say one rising project, MAGACOIN FINANCE, is climbing […]ETF excitement is building across the crypto market as October approaches, with analysts paying close attention to XRP and Solana. Both tokens are showing important signals that could shape investor decisions in the coming weeks. At the same time, several altcoins are showing contrasting moves, while analysts say one rising project, MAGACOIN FINANCE, is climbing […]

XRP and Solana Price Prediction — Best Altcoins to Buy as ETF Buzz Builds Into October

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 02:00
XRP
XRP$2.7835+0.57%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005375-1.89%

ETF excitement is building across the crypto market as October approaches, with analysts paying close attention to XRP and Solana. Both tokens are showing important signals that could shape investor decisions in the coming weeks.

At the same time, several altcoins are showing contrasting moves, while analysts say one rising project, MAGACOIN FINANCE, is climbing the list of altcoins to watch. For new investors, this mix of established names and hidden picks is creating a unique setup.

XRP: ETF Launch Brings Optimism But No Quick Surge

Traders should not expect an instant price surge in XRP as a reaction to the recent launch of the XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States, according to a crypto analyst. “Investors expecting an immediate XRP pump might end up disappointed,” Swyftx lead analyst Pav Hundal tells Magazine. 

Recently, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR), which tracks XRP, launched and saw $37.7 million in volume, according to data from Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas and Cboe. Hundal says the reported volumes into XRPR are “decent,” but traders should stay cautious. “Strong ETF flows didn’t stop sharp sell-offs in Bitcoin and Ethereum after their spot funds were approved,” he says.

Solana: Holding Support Ahead of Key October Test

Analysts have been focusing on Solana lately as ETF speculation drives the market higher. SOL’s price movements indicate that it is testing support levels that can influence its next breakout.

If the bulls sustain the uptrend line and push back above the 20-day EMA, Solana could re-attempt the $260 level, which has been a challenge in the past. If the breakout is successful, then the token might send higher into October. However, failure to hold may cause it to drop back to $185.

As a result, Solana is one of the most closely tracked altcoins this month. Investors are weighing whether momentum of the ETF and institutional buying will provide enough power for the next rally.

Analyst Picks: Altcoins Gaining Investor Interest

While XRP and Solana dominate the headlines, analysts are also pointing to other projects worth watching. One name that has been gaining quiet traction is MAGACOIN FINANCE. It is being described as one of the best altcoins to buy now, particularly for investors seeking new opportunities beyond the large-cap space.

Its early momentum, combined with features like a fixed supply and an audited smart contract, has helped it attract a growing base of supporters. Analysts suggest that as ETF-driven confidence spreads across the crypto sector, smaller but structured projects like this could benefit from fresh investor attention.

Conclusion

As ETF excitement builds into October, XRP and Solana are standing out as top tokens to watch. XRP’s ETF launch has drawn in millions but requires patience, while Solana’s price action will test if bulls can push higher. 

For investors looking beyond the big names, MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as one of the top altcoins to consider, with its unique setup attracting significant interest from whales and praise from analysts.

