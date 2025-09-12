XRP and Solana Traders Rotate Capital Into Lyno AI Presale, a Potential Leader in 2025

Traders of XRP and Solana are moving money to Lyno AI presale, which implicates the growing demand of a new AI-dependent cross-chain arbitrage platform of the next generation. The Early Bird presale phase of Lyno AI sells tokens at a price of $0.050 and the total number of tokens sold is 436,908 that have already raised about 21,845. The subsequent price will rise to 0.055 and a culminating point will be 0.100 per token.

Traders Shifting Focus From XRP and Solana to AI-Enabled Arbitrage

The traders who earned money on the XRP 150 percent increase in 2024 are now looking at Lyno AI where a 2100 percent increase may happen. Bonafide cross-chain arbitrage opportunities Lyno AI is unique compared to the XRP and its primary use as a payment token because it provides the legal possibility of cross-chain arbitrage, which retail investors can utilize. This change is indicative of increased pressure on AI-based trading platforms that address scalability difficulties associated with such tokens as Solana.

Lyno AI’s Unique Value in Cross-Chain Arbitrage

The platform of Lyno AI allows users to take advantage of price variations across blockchains such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, and others. It is differentiated by independent AI algorithms that recognize and take trades in milliseconds without human intervention. Multi-layered protections and smart contracts audited by Cyberscope provide trust and safety into the system.

The presale buyers can also get involved in a 100K giveaway, with investors purchasing over 100 worth of tokens being awarded an opportunity of winning 10K, split between 10 winners, being viewed as an added bonus in this Early Bird stage.

Time-Sensitive Opportunity for Investors

Having raised 21,845 and sold 436,908 tokens at the present price of 0.050, investors have little time to invest because the next round of the presale will increase the token price by 0.055. Community-based governance of Lyno AI offers the holders of the LYNO token the voting power on the protocol upgrades and fee structures, further securing the decentralized ethos of the project. Its AI-driven, audited execution layer will deliver blistering trades and risk management.

Lyno AI is poised to dominate the AI arbitrage market in 2025 as the market is expected to experience increased demand on available, automated trading tools. It is also recommended that investors should rush to buy $LYNO tokens before the pending boom.

Hurry up and become a part of the presale of Lyno AI, where you can get tokens at the beneficial Early Bird rate and be the first to get into a platform that promises to transform retail trading by leveraging AI-based cross-chain arbitrage. Lyno AI is a smart crypto investment, audited by Cyberscope, that integrates innovation and security, which makes it one of the strongest competitors of smart investors.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.