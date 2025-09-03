XRP Army Helped Sway SEC vs Ripple Case, Says Deaton

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/03
TL;DR 

  • Judge Torres cited XRP holder affidavits, the amicus brief, and Deaton’s oral argument in the final decision.
  • Ripple’s legal team recognized the XRP community’s support and organized legal and public campaigns.

Deaton Cites XRP Holder Input in Court Ruling

Attorney John E. Deaton has pointed to direct involvement from XRP holders as a factor in the SEC vs Ripple case. In a recent post, he stated, 

He referred to Judge Analisa Torres’s decision, which cited his amicus brief, XRP holder affidavits, and a prior oral argument in the LBRY case.

Deaton noted that while over 2,000 exhibits were submitted, the judge only referenced a small number, some of which included materials from XRP holders. He said that without these citations, the role of the community could have been debated, but added, “The proof is in the decision itself.”

Ripple Legal Team Acknowledges Community Efforts

Ripple’s Deputy General Counsel, Deborah McCrimmon, acknowledged the coordination behind the scenes, saying the case was influenced by a broad effort that included the XRP community. Deaton had mobilized more than 75,000 XRP holders to submit statements and affidavits in support of Ripple’s legal position.

Alongside legal efforts, the XRP community maintained public focus on the case, organizing campaigns and petitions aimed at regulators. The long-running lawsuit saw its conclusion move closer after both sides agreed to a $50 million settlement, with final approval recently confirmed by the Second Circuit.

Meanwhile, XRP’s price traded at $2.85, with a 3% gain in the last 24 hours and a 5% drop over the past week. Some in the community have raised concerns about slow growth in on-chain activity and total value locked (TVL). One user wrote, 

However, projects like Doppler and Flare aim to increase XRP’s real-world use. The focus now shifts to whether utility follows legal clarity.

