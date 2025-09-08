XRP At $2.93 After 400% Rally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:46
Threshold
T$0.01628+2.71%
SIX
SIX$0.02168+0.97%
RealLink
REAL$0.06178+1.64%
Capverse
CAP$0.12898-13.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1231+5.48%
XRP
XRP$2.9819+4.14%

XRP’s explosive move from $0.57 to $2.93 over the past six months has traders scrambling to understand what just happened. The token that spent years in regulatory limbo suddenly became the market’s darling, climbing past psychological resistance levels while Bitcoin stayed relatively flat. But here’s what seasoned traders noticed: the real smart money started rotating profits into a different corner of the market entirely. They’re hunting for pre-launch tokens on Solana, particularly those with proven traction before their public debuts.

XRP’s Regulatory Clarity Sparked Institutional Buying Frenzy

The turning point for XRP came when Ripple scored partial victories against the SEC, establishing that XRP sales on exchanges weren’t securities transactions. This clarity unleashed pent-up institutional demand that had been waiting on the sidelines since 2020. Trading volumes exploded from $800 million daily to peaks above $15 billion, with South Korean exchanges leading the charge at one point accounting for 40% of global XRP volume.

What made this rally sustainable wasn’t just legal wins. Ripple quietly secured partnerships with major financial institutions across Asia and the Middle East, with speculation mounting about central bank digital currency pilots using XRP’s technology. The token’s on-demand liquidity solutions started gaining real adoption, processing over $30 billion in cross-border payments last quarter according to Ripple’s transparency reports.

The psychology shift was remarkable. XRP went from being the token everyone avoided to the one everyone wanted once regulatory fears evaporated, with early buyers at $0.50-0.60 watching positions multiply five times. But at $2.93 with a $160 billion market cap, smart traders are rotating profits into Solana platforms that already process billions in OTC volume using smart contracts instead of risky Telegram deals.

This infrastructure plays with millions of users and real revenue before token launches remind them of XRP’s early days, just solving different problems.

Unich Captures OTC Trading Volume While Building on Solana’s Speed

The same traders rotating out of XRP profits are discovering something unusual happening in Solana’s ecosystem. Unich Pre-Market processed $1.2 billion in OTC trades over six months, before even launching a token. For context, most crypto projects celebrate hitting $100 million volume after years of operation. This platform did twelve times that amount, with five million users completing over a million transactions and generating $20 million in revenue.

What’s driving these remarkable numbers? The answer lies in how Unich fundamentally reimagined OTC trading.

Traditional OTC deals work like this: you send money to someone on Telegram, then wait weeks hoping they’ll deliver tokens after launch. Half the time they disappear.

Unich OTC built smart contracts where both sides deposit collateral first. Default on your promise? The contract automatically pays out the other party. Simple concept, but nobody else executed it properly until now.

Add their Cashout Order system that lets you sell your position to someone else before the token even launches, and suddenly OTC trading becomes liquid instead of locked.

With proven traction and a working product, Unich recently launched its public token sale. The Unich IDO has a starting price of $UN at $0.1576, while the same token trades between $0.70-0.85 on their Pre-Market platform. That spread exists because people using the exchange daily understand its value proposition better than outsiders reading about it.

When you compare Unich’s $150 million fully diluted valuation against AEVO hitting $4 billion or Whales Market reaching $435 million, the math becomes interesting. 

If Unich captures just 10% of AEVO’s peak valuation, that’s a 26x move from current levels. The Unich token sale represents exactly the kind of early-stage opportunity XRP holders discovered at $0.57, except this time the platform already has revenue, users, and confirmed exchange listings coming in Q3-Q4 2025.

XRP’s journey from regulatory uncertainty to $2.93 proves how clarity and institutional adoption drive massive rallies. Now that same smart money is recognizing similar patterns in Solana’s infrastructure plays, where Unich’s proven metrics and $0.1576 entry point at the Unich token sale create the asymmetric risk-reward setup that turned XRP early believers into winners.

Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-at-2-93-after-400-rally-smart-money-eyes-next-400-in-pre-tge/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$18.319+17.15%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004331-2.12%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014155-0.88%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0907+0.88%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.00759+0.86%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002769+6.82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000081+10.95%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week

Shiba Inu Latest Updates; Could Layer Brett Produce Greater Returns Than SHIB Did In 2023?