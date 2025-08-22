XRP Before The Major Momentum Supported By Community, Pi Network Price Estimates, XYZVerse (XYZ) On The Trajectory To Become Dominant Crypto Presale In 2025

By: Coindoo
2025/08/22 23:41
XRP
XRP$3.066+5.75%
Major
MAJOR$0.17154+5.71%
Pi Network
PI$0.36833+4.09%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.118+18.83%

Pi Network’s price guesses are getting mixed reactions. At the same time, XYZVerse (XYZ) stirs talk as a strong contender for 2025’s top presale. Stay tuned for a breakdown of what could shape the next wave in digital coins.

XRP (XRP)

Source: TradingView

XRP slides as traders digest a rough week. The coin trades between 2.95 and 3.29 after losing 10.35% in 7 days. The month looks worse with a 17.39% dip, yet the 6-month chart still shows a 14.08% gain.

Short term mood is flat. The 10-day average sits at 2.95 while the 100-day line is 3.00. Momentum tools near midline back this pause. Buyers need a push above 3.29 to test 3.49, the first ceiling. Sellers aim to drag price toward 2.80, the closest floor.

A clean break over 3.49 could unlock 3.84, adding about 17% from the top of today’s band. If energy fades and 2.95 cracks, a slide to 2.80 would shave 5%. A deeper fall to 2.46 would mean a 17% cut. For now, price hovers near the middle, so traders watch for volume before choosing sides.

$XYZ Unlocks the G.O.A.T. Status, Early Investors Positioned for Massive ROI

XYZVerse ($XYZ) has brought a brand-new concept to the memecoin niche by blending the excitement of sports with the fast-moving energy of crypto. Designed for hardcore fans of football, basketball, MMA, and esports, this project goes beyond just being another token—it’s a growing community built around passion for the game.

With the bold Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZVerse is aiming higher than the average meme coin. And people are taking notice—it has recently earned the title of Best New Meme Project.

What sets $XYZ apart? It’s not a short-lived trend. This project has a clear roadmap and a dedicated community focused on long-term growth.

Fueled by the sports mentality, the $XYZ token has emerged as the ultimate contender ready to crush competitors. $XYZ is on its way to the winner’s podium to become a badge of honor for those who live and breathe sports and crypto.

$XYZ Already Delivers Even Before Hitting the Market

The $XYZ presale is underway, providing access to the token at a special pre-listing price.

Launch Price: $0.0001
Price Now: $0.005
Next Stage: $0.01
Final Presale Price: $0.02

Following the presale, the $XYZ token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges, with a target listing price of $0.10. If the project raises enough capital to support this valuation, early investors could see returns of up to 1,000x on their presale entries.

So far, over $15 million has been invested, reflecting strong market interest. Notably, securing tokens at a lower presale price offers the potential for higher ROI upon launch.

Demand for $XYZ is surging, driving rapid progress in the presale. Early buyers secure the lowest prices, maximizing their potential returns.

Join $XYZ Presale Now and See Your Pennies Grow Into Millions!

Pi Network (PI)

Source: TradingView

Pi Network rides a sharp slide. The coin lost 8.44% this week and 19.72% in 1 month. Zoom out 6 months and the pain is clear at minus 48.73%. Today it trades between 0.36 and 0.41, a tight band that keeps traders edgy.

Short term mood is mixed. The 10 day average at 0.36 sits a hair under the 100 day mark at 0.37, hinting at an old downtrend. Yet RSI at 62.62 pairs with a high stochastic of 81.34, pointing to fresh demand. The nearest ceiling shows at 0.43 then 0.48; floors stand at 0.34 and 0.29.

If bulls shove the price above 0.43 the pair could sprint 15% to test 0.48 with upside to 0.50 in sight. Failure to clear 0.43 risks a dip back to 0.34 and maybe 0.29, a fall of around 20%. The data says momentum is tilting positive, but the longer slide warns that each rally is still a countertrend move for now.

Conclusion

XRP and PI appear poised for gains, yet XYZVerse’s sports-meme model, 20,000% growth aim, upcoming gaming features and community control positions $XYZ as the standout of the 2025 bull run.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post XRP Before The Major Momentum Supported By Community, Pi Network Price Estimates, XYZVerse (XYZ) On The Trajectory To Become Dominant Crypto Presale In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003236+0.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.07-3.18%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13864+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008112+5.74%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04173+7.13%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Share
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10238+2.40%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Particl
PART$0.1847+2.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto