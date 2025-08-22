XRP Before The Major Momentum Supported By Community, Pi Network Price Estimates, XYZVerse (XYZ) On The Trajectory To Become Dominant Crypto Presale In 2025

Pi Network’s price guesses are getting mixed reactions. At the same time, XYZVerse (XYZ) stirs talk as a strong contender for 2025’s top presale. Stay tuned for a breakdown of what could shape the next wave in digital coins.

XRP (XRP)

Source: TradingView

XRP slides as traders digest a rough week. The coin trades between 2.95 and 3.29 after losing 10.35% in 7 days. The month looks worse with a 17.39% dip, yet the 6-month chart still shows a 14.08% gain.

Short term mood is flat. The 10-day average sits at 2.95 while the 100-day line is 3.00. Momentum tools near midline back this pause. Buyers need a push above 3.29 to test 3.49, the first ceiling. Sellers aim to drag price toward 2.80, the closest floor.

A clean break over 3.49 could unlock 3.84, adding about 17% from the top of today’s band. If energy fades and 2.95 cracks, a slide to 2.80 would shave 5%. A deeper fall to 2.46 would mean a 17% cut. For now, price hovers near the middle, so traders watch for volume before choosing sides.

$XYZ Unlocks the G.O.A.T. Status, Early Investors Positioned for Massive ROI

XYZVerse ($XYZ) has brought a brand-new concept to the memecoin niche by blending the excitement of sports with the fast-moving energy of crypto. Designed for hardcore fans of football, basketball, MMA, and esports, this project goes beyond just being another token—it’s a growing community built around passion for the game.

With the bold Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZVerse is aiming higher than the average meme coin. And people are taking notice—it has recently earned the title of Best New Meme Project.

What sets $XYZ apart? It’s not a short-lived trend. This project has a clear roadmap and a dedicated community focused on long-term growth.

Fueled by the sports mentality, the $XYZ token has emerged as the ultimate contender ready to crush competitors. $XYZ is on its way to the winner’s podium to become a badge of honor for those who live and breathe sports and crypto.

$XYZ Already Delivers Even Before Hitting the Market

The $XYZ presale is underway, providing access to the token at a special pre-listing price.

Launch Price: $0.0001

Price Now: $0.005

Next Stage: $0.01

Final Presale Price: $0.02

Following the presale, the $XYZ token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges, with a target listing price of $0.10. If the project raises enough capital to support this valuation, early investors could see returns of up to 1,000x on their presale entries.

So far, over $15 million has been invested, reflecting strong market interest. Notably, securing tokens at a lower presale price offers the potential for higher ROI upon launch.

Demand for $XYZ is surging, driving rapid progress in the presale. Early buyers secure the lowest prices, maximizing their potential returns.

Join $XYZ Presale Now and See Your Pennies Grow Into Millions!

Pi Network (PI)

Source: TradingView

Pi Network rides a sharp slide. The coin lost 8.44% this week and 19.72% in 1 month. Zoom out 6 months and the pain is clear at minus 48.73%. Today it trades between 0.36 and 0.41, a tight band that keeps traders edgy.

Short term mood is mixed. The 10 day average at 0.36 sits a hair under the 100 day mark at 0.37, hinting at an old downtrend. Yet RSI at 62.62 pairs with a high stochastic of 81.34, pointing to fresh demand. The nearest ceiling shows at 0.43 then 0.48; floors stand at 0.34 and 0.29.

If bulls shove the price above 0.43 the pair could sprint 15% to test 0.48 with upside to 0.50 in sight. Failure to clear 0.43 risks a dip back to 0.34 and maybe 0.29, a fall of around 20%. The data says momentum is tilting positive, but the longer slide warns that each rally is still a countertrend move for now.

Conclusion

XRP and PI appear poised for gains, yet XYZVerse’s sports-meme model, 20,000% growth aim, upcoming gaming features and community control positions $XYZ as the standout of the 2025 bull run.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

