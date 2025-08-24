XRP Breaks Into Top 100 Assets By Market Cap As Price Reclaims $3

By: CoinGape
2025/08/24 05:34
Capverse
CAP$0.06586+0.88%
XRP
XRP$3.0465-0.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02236+3.61%

XRP now ranks as one of the top 100 assets by market cap, following its recent rally above the psychological $3 price level. The altcoin is likely to keep climbing up the ranks as fundamentals point to a much larger rally on the horizon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

XRP Ranks As 99th Largest Asset By Market Cap

CompaniesMarketCap data shows that the altcoin is now the 99th largest asset by market cap in the world, with a market cap of just over $180 billion. XRP, which is currently trading just above $3, ranks above CATL and is just behind Pinduoduo and Deutsche Telekom. Notably, XRP, Bitcoin, and Ethereum are the only three crypto assets currently in the top 100 ranking.

The altcoin had reclaimed this $3 level yesterday following Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, in which he suggested that the Fed could make a rate cut at the September meeting. Furthermore, the U.S. Appeals Court also approved the dismissal of the XRP lawsuit following Ripple and the SEC’s joint motion.

XRP is likely to keep climbing up this ranking of the largest assets in the world, with analysts predicting an uptrend for the altcoin. Crypto analyst CasiTrades predicted that the altcoin could reach $3.21 soon, which is the next major resistance.

CasiTrades further stated that momentum is extremely strong and that she only expects to see a small reaction at $3.21, with that resistance level unlikely to stop the uptrend. However, the analyst noted that there could be a brief pause before the uptrend continues for the XRP price, which would lead to a retest of the top of the consolidation near $3.168.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fundamentals That Could Spark A Rally

Crypto commentator Altcoin Gordon stated that XRP/BTC is about to smash through its 8-year downtrend. He alluded to the pending spot XRP ETFs, Ripple’s partnerships, the end of the XRP lawsuit, and XRPL upgrades as fundamentals that could spark a breakout. Gordon further declared that if there is one large cap that is about to pump hard, it would be XRP.

Legal expert Bill Morgan also took time to explain what makes XRP so great, noting that despite all the narratives, the market rates the altcoin as worthwhile. He further stated that it has mostly been a top-three coin and that it took a lawsuit to knock it out of this position earlier on.

Morgan also remarked that XRP’s adoption, including by institutions, is increasing. At the same time, the yield opportunities are on the rise. Meanwhile, the altcoin’s use case in the traditional finance (TradFi) space is increasing, and it has many of the qualities of hard money, the legal expert claimed.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Michael Saylor’s once-unexciting software firm is now on track for a $14 billion windfall, not from enterprise sales, but from Bitcoin’s resurgence. As Wall Street debates whether his model is genius or gibberish, one thing is clear: The rules of…
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02008-6.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002005+0.45%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00698-9.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 22:40
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8477+10.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04859+0.33%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001743+11.30%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share
How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

From Pudgy toys to the chain empire, the Fat Penguin ecosystem is rising.
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.002469-9.39%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 11:42
Share

Trending News

More

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

BlackRock ETH $254M move and the Pepeto versus Little Pepe choice for the best crypto token

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?