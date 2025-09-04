XRP, BTC, and ADA holders can achieve stable daily passive income with IOTA Miner

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 19:54
RealLink
REAL$0.0589-3.94%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,489.93-2.50%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1824-4.45%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004984-21.64%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
XRP
XRP$2.8177-1.99%
Cardano
ADA$0.8067-4.21%

Cryptocurrency mining is no longer limited to individuals purchasing mining machines and setting up complex hardware. Nowadays, a growing number of XRP, BTC, and ADA holders are turning to cloud mining services. As one of the most popular platforms in the market, IOTA Miner offers users a fast, secure, and environmentally friendly passive income solution, making it a new option for investors to diversify their portfolios.

This article will delve into why more and more cryptocurrency investors are choosing IOTA Miner and how cloud mining can help them achieve asset appreciation in a volatile market.

Why are investors interested in IOTA Miner?

IOTA Miner’s appeal lies in not only allowing users to earn additional passive income beyond their daily holdings and trading, but also lowering the investment learning curve and operational barriers with its simple operation process and stable income model.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, IOTA Miner has earned the trust and support of investors worldwide with its professional technical expertise and years of industry reputation. Amidst increasing market volatility and uncertainty, the platform is becoming a stable income option for a growing number of XRP, BTC, and ADA holders.

Real User Reviews

Some IOTA Miner users shared their experiences:

“From registration to mining, every step is clear and straightforward, with detailed instructions, making it easy for even beginners to get started.”

“The efficient and intuitive user interface makes it easy for even experienced investors to find the features they need and is very user-friendly.”

Core Platform Advantages

IOTA Miner is popular with investors worldwide due to its unique advantages:

New User Bonus: Sign up and receive $15, and new users can also receive $0.60 for daily check-ins (only 1,277 spots remaining).

Stable Income: Leveraging powerful computing power, we deliver consistent and stable daily returns.

Legal and Compliant: Founded in 2018, we are backed by regulatory guarantees and have long-term stable operations.

Global Coverage: We serve over 190 countries and regions, with over 9 million users.

Transparent Fees: No hidden fees, with clear and transparent pricing.

Green Mining: Using renewable energy, we reduce costs, are more environmentally friendly, and maximize user returns.

Popular mining contract examples

Contract TypefundsperiodDaily incomeprincipal plus total earnings
DOGE/LTC$1002Day$5$100+$10
BTC/BCH$1,50012Day$18.75$1,500+$225
BTC/BCH$6,00030Day$84$6,000+$2,520
DOGE/LTC$25,00035Day$407.5$25,000+$14,262.5
BTC/BCH$100,00030Day$1,910$100,000+$57,300
BTC/BCH$300,00055Day$7,200$300,000+396,000

Profits are automatically credited to your account starting the day after contract activation. Once your balance reaches $100, you can either withdraw your funds immediately or reinvest them into the contract, compounding your profits and further increasing your long-term return potential.

Start cloud mining with IOTA Miner in just three steps:

Quick Registration: Simply enter any email address to create an account – the process is simple and efficient.

Choose a Contract: Select the most suitable cloud mining plan based on your investment goals and budget.

Flexible Withdrawal: Withdraw your principal at any time after the contract expires, or reinvest your earnings for higher returns.

Unlike traditional mining, users on the IOTA Miner platform do not incur additional service or management fees. All cloud mining contracts on the platform are backed by the dual security of McAfee® and Cloudflare®, and come with a 100% uptime guarantee and 24/7 technical support, ensuring investors can participate with confidence.

Summarize

Recent price fluctuations in XRP, BTC, and ADA have reignited interest in crypto mining. However, not everyone is willing to shoulder the complexity and risks of setting up mining rigs, operating and maintaining hardware, and paying high electricity bills. IOTA Miner makes cloud mining a simple, efficient, and environmentally friendly alternative.

The IOTA Miner cloud mining plan supports automatic daily profit distribution and contract principal return, creating a truly easy way for users to earn passive income. Sign up now and receive a $15 new user bonus.

Official Website: https://iotaminer.com/

Contact: [email protected]

Download the app: https://iotaminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-btc-and-ada-holders-can-achieve-stable-daily-passive-income-with-iota-miner/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01343-0.95%
MAY
MAY$0.04311+1.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.12-15.90%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Share
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15527-3.49%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02353-4.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.15741+1.80%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Share
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.2804-4.59%
RealLink
REAL$0.059-3.78%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14099-1.74%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Share

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers