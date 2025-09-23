The US SEC has streamlined the process for spot cryptocurrency ETFs, allowing direct listings of assets with a six-month futures trading record on Coinbase. XRP and DOGE ETFs will launch on major US exchanges on September 18th, marking the beginning of a new era of compliant altcoin investing. With XRP’s price holding steady at $3 [...] The post XRP Bull Run Hits, IOTA Miner Users Easily Earn 6,700 XRP Daily! appeared first on Blockonomi.The US SEC has streamlined the process for spot cryptocurrency ETFs, allowing direct listings of assets with a six-month futures trading record on Coinbase. XRP and DOGE ETFs will launch on major US exchanges on September 18th, marking the beginning of a new era of compliant altcoin investing. With XRP’s price holding steady at $3 [...] The post XRP Bull Run Hits, IOTA Miner Users Easily Earn 6,700 XRP Daily! appeared first on Blockonomi.

XRP Bull Run Hits, IOTA Miner Users Easily Earn 6,700 XRP Daily!

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/23 19:00
SIX
SIX$0.0209-0.09%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.172+0.76%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004548-4.39%
XRP
XRP$2.8597+0.18%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001769+6.56%

The US SEC has streamlined the process for spot cryptocurrency ETFs, allowing direct listings of assets with a six-month futures trading record on Coinbase. XRP and DOGE ETFs will launch on major US exchanges on September 18th, marking the beginning of a new era of compliant altcoin investing.

With XRP’s price holding steady at $3 and poised to reach $5-10, market enthusiasm is high. Meanwhile, IOTA Miner, with its cross-chain computing power integration, DeFi dividends, and green energy mining farms, offers investors a one-click, low-barrier, and secure, stable daily income solution, rapidly becoming a top choice for passive income.

Why choose IOTA Miner? Six key advantages:

✅ Compliance and transparency: Registered in the UK, legal and trustworthy

✅ No barriers to entry: No mining rigs or technical expertise required

✅ Environmentally friendly: Powered by 100% renewable energy

✅ Flexible multi-currency payments: Supports USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, and more

✅ Cutting-edge technology: Partnered with Bitmain to ensure stability and efficiency

✅ Ultimate security: Cloudflare + SSL + MFA triple protection

How to quickly earn daily income with IOTA Miner

Step 1: Register for a free account on the IOTA Miner platform using any email address (new users receive a $15 welcome bonus and a $0.6 daily sign-in bonus).

Step 2: The platform offers a variety of contract plans suitable for different users. Choose the one that suits you and increase your stable income.

Step 3: Wait for the contract period to end and withdraw your capital and earnings.

The following is an example of your potential earnings:

Contract Type

funds

period

Daily income

principal plus total earnings

DOGE/LTC

$100

2Day

$5

$100+$10

BTC/BCH

$1,500

12Day

$18.75

$1,500+$225

BTC/BCH

$6,000

30Day

$84

$6,000+$2,520

DOGE/LTC

$25,000

35Day

$407.5

$25,000+$14,262.5

BTC/BCH

$100,000

30Day

$1,910

$100,000+$57,300

BTC/BCH

$300,000

55Day

$7,200

$300,000+396,000

Income description:

“Mining income will be automatically credited to your account the day after the contract takes effect.”

“When your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw to your personal wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to achieve continuous rolling appreciation.”

Referral = Earn Money

Earn up to $36.8 USD for every referral!

Rewards are limited, so seize the opportunity!

Summary

With the approval of the XRP and DOGE ETFs, the crypto market is experiencing new opportunities for compliant investment. IOTA Miner, leveraging cross-chain computing power integration, DeFi dividends, and green energy mining farms, offers investors a zero-entry, one-click, low-risk, and highly secure daily income solution. With its transparent compliance, environmentally friendly and efficient operations, multi-currency support, and cutting-edge technology, IOTA Miner is rapidly becoming the preferred platform for passive income investors.

Official website: https://iotaminer.com/

Contact email: [email protected]

Android or Apple version download: https://iotaminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

The post XRP Bull Run Hits, IOTA Miner Users Easily Earn 6,700 XRP Daily! appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0.0238-15.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245-1.81%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01774-10.58%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Share
Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger

Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger

The post Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton are launching a high-powered tokenized asset framework that brings institutional-grade liquidity, yield access, and real-time portfolio rebalancing to onchain finance. Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton Unveil Game-Changing Tokenized Asset Framework Ripple announced on Sept. 18 that it is partnering with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Franklin Templeton “to provide accredited […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ripple-dbs-franklin-templeton-partner-to-drive-institutional-rlusd-adoption-on-xrp-ledger/
RealLink
REAL$0.06041+1.39%
SQUID MEME
GAME$31.7412+5.77%
XRP
XRP$2.8604+0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:33
Share
This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing

This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing

The post This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Judi Health founders Ryan Kelly (left) and AJ Loiacono Judi Health AJ Loiacono launched Capital Rx eight years ago to break through all the hidden fees in drug pricing. Now with $252 million in new funding, the firm, renamed Judi Health, has broader medical costs in its sights. AJ Loiacono knew he truly had something after dogfooding his medical benefits administration software on his own company. Not only did he see year-over-year cost savings of 11% for the 1,800 members of the health plan, including employees and their families, but claims processing time dropped from more than six months to a maximum of 18 days. Better still, he got those cost savings even as he offered improved benefits to his workers. “We were able to see a reduction per member per month on all costs because we are stripping out these fees and additional fees that are encumbering the plan,” Loiacono told Forbes. With the test done, Loiacono’s firm, which started in the messy world of pharmacy benefits under the name Capital Rx, is now rolling out medical claims administration to businesses and third-party administrators. To do so, the newly renamed Judi Health has raised $252 million in equity funding led by Wellington Management and General Catalyst. The deal brings total funding to $607 million and values the company at $3.25 billion, more than double the $1.5 billion it was worth at its previous funding in March 2024. Firms that include Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Generation Investment Management, which is chaired by former vice president Al Gore, also invested. The funding was so oversubscribed that eager investors also purchased a more than $150 million stake from the company’s early backers. Loiacono plans to discuss the new investment on Wednesday when he rings the bell at the New York Stock…
1
1$0.014375+91.20%
SIX
SIX$0.02084-0.38%
Vice
VICE$0.03625+17.20%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger

This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

$11.3 billion in ETH is being withdrawn from staking. What does Vitalik Buterin think?