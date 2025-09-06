XRP Bulls Go All In in Insane 56,076% Liquidation Imbalance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:11
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014178-1.35%
XRP
XRP$2.8034-0.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016947+8.71%
Wink
LIKE$0.010857-1.77%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0004--%
BULLS
BULLS$534.68+2.98%

After the brief crypto market rebound witnessed in the past day, momentum appears to be fading as prices of leading cryptocurrencies stay stagnant. Amid this slow price movement, XRP has seen its derivatives market strike an extreme imbalance in its liquidation trend over the last hour, according to data provided by CoinGlass.
Coming at a time when XRP has continued to face notable price volatility as it remains significantly below the major $3 mark, the unusual liquidation trend has sparked curiosity among market participants as XRP’s next price reaction becomes a major concern.

XRP stuns with $0 activity

According to data provided by the source, XRP has recorded about $56,076 in long positions being liquidated in just one hour, while no liquidation activity was recorded for traders who are supposed to bet on the asset’s downtrend during the period.

With the XRP hourly liquidation trend projecting an imbalance ratio that is quite impossible to calculate, market watchers are closely monitoring its on-chain activities. Although not recorded, the asset has a possibility of having at least $1 in short liquidation, positioning it for a massive liquidation imbalance of 56,076% in mere minutes.

Usually, when short traders face little to no liquidations, it signals that their bearish bets have paid off as the asset’s price drops. However, the situation is different in this case. Although XRP’s price chart has shown a decent price swing that looks stable during the period, no short liquidations were recorded. This is not because shorts profited, but because none were placed at all.

You Might Also Like

While massive liquidation imbalances that wipe off bull traders like this often suggest a successful bear trade, the $0 twist this time hints at a complete lack of short positions, suggesting that bearish traders have shown no interest in the last hour.

With investors questioning its possible rebound move, they fear that the extreme absence of interest from short traders may be far beyond optimism. Oftentimes, situations like this are perceived to be pointing to market overconfidence that often sets the stage for increased volatility.

While this is not the first time the market is recording a single-sided liquidation trend for major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, actions like this have historically preceded both sharp rallies and sudden price corrections, putting investors in extreme uncertainty.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-bulls-go-all-in-in-insane-56076-liquidation-imbalance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.00937-7.59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.31-0.19%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11245-2.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Share
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Share
Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

With the crypto market heating up ahead of 2026, investors are searching for opportunities priced low enough to offer significant upside. Analysts are increasingly pointing to new tokens that combine affordability with solid fundamentals, even though well-known names like Bitcoin and Ethereum still make headlines. One of the top mentions right now is Mutuum Finance [...] The post Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010844-1.78%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02736+2.66%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/06 21:50
Share

Trending News

More

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow?