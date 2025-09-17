XRP Coinmarketcap Ranking Set to Climb as XRP Tundra’s Two-Token Model Attracts Investors from Shiba Inu Community Seeking ‘Real Returns’

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 20:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06338+1.42%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00193182+1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08717-1.25%
XRP
XRP$3.021+0.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-0.66%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000603+5.23%

XRP has consistently held a top position on CoinMarketCap, but its standing has often depended more on payments adoption and regulatory outcomes than on direct yield for holders. That is beginning to change with the arrival of XRP Tundra, a platform built to give XRP holders access to staking rewards while linking Solana and XRPL through a two-token presale.

The first phase of the presale is priced at $0.30. For each purchase, participants receive two tokens for one entry: TUNDRA-S on Solana, a utility and staking asset, and TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger, a governance and reserve token. This dual structure is designed to bridge speed and liquidity on Solana with stability and governance on XRPL, creating an ecosystem that may strengthen XRP’s appeal on market trackers.

Cryo Vaults and Yield Potential

The most anticipated feature of XRP Tundra is its Cryo Vaults, which will allow XRP holders to earn rewards by locking their tokens for set periods ranging from a week to three months. The reward system is capped, with multipliers increasing as commitments get longer. At the top end, advertised yields reach 30% APY, far higher than what most staking programs currently provide.

Enhancements are available through Frost Keys, NFT-style instruments that can boost yields or reduce lock times. Importantly, staking is not live yet, but presale buyers secure priority access. This has created a surge of interest from investors who want to lock in their allocations before the Cryo Vaults open, positioning themselves for yield as soon as rewards are enabled.

Shiba Inu Investors Look for Reliable Income

The Shiba Inu community has always been vocal and ambitious, but much of SHIB’s growth has relied on speculation and token burns rather than structured yield. With XRP Tundra presenting a chance to generate real returns from idle XRP, Shiba Inu holders are beginning to diversify. Discussions across Telegram and X highlight how the combination of a $0.30 entry, dual-token allocations, and promised yields up to 30% is viewed as a way to complement speculative holdings with income-producing assets.

A recent Token Empire review examined the presale terms and staking design. The analysis pointed out that platforms offering clear reward mechanics can attract cross-community support, and XRP Tundra is beginning to demonstrate that effect as SHIB investors join early rounds.

Audits, KYC, and Building Trust

Independent reviews have been central to XRP Tundra’s rollout. The project has published audits from Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins, covering contract security and staking mechanics. In addition, the founding team has been verified through Vital Block, adding a layer of accountability that investors increasingly expect.

For new buyers, these measures demonstrate that risks have been addressed early. Combined with the presale’s fixed price and dual-chain structure, the audits and verification provide confidence that the system is built on a foundation of transparency.

How Tundra Could Influence XRP Rankings

The influx of new participants has already sparked speculation about XRP’s wider market position. While XRP Tundra is not XRP itself, the utility it creates could support stronger sentiment around the asset. If adoption continues and staking generates sustainable returns, some analysts believe XRP’s presence on Coinmarketcap could climb as investors reassess its long-term role in DeFi and payments.

Whether those expectations are realized will depend on execution, adoption, and continued transparency. What is clear is that XRP Tundra has created momentum by linking Solana and XRPL while giving crypto communities a reason to commit capital for income rather than speculation alone.

Website & Socials

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer payment system to allow U.S. users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within the PayPal app. PayPal has announced that it will soon allow U.S. users to send and receive crypto directly through its peer-to-peer…
Union
U$0.01307-18.88%
Suilend
SEND$0.5087+4.34%
SOON
SOON$0.3063+0.13%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/17 20:09
Share
HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

HashKey OTC Global, an OTC trading platform under HashKey Group, announced today that in the first six months of 2025, trading volume increased by 140% year-on-year , revenue increased by
SIX
SIX$0.02207+0.77%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 13:10
Share
FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

In a significant development for its community engagement strategies, FUNToken has announced the successful completion of a security audit for its $5 million giveaway smart contract, conducted by the renowned blockchain security firm, CredShields. The completion of this audit is a crucial component in guaranteeing the security and reliability of the forthcoming community reward campaign. The audit by CredShields demonstrates FUNToken's commitment to prioritizing user safety and trust in its operations. A spokesperson emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating, "Achieving this audit approval from CredShields is essential as it reassures our community of the robustness and safety of engaging with our platform. It allows our users to participate in the giveaway with increased confidence." The secure, audited smart contract is the backbone of a larger initiative to distribute $5 million in rewards to the FUNToken community. This initiative encourages community members to interact more deeply with FUNToken’s ecosystem, boosting engagement and fostering a sense of involvement and ownership among users. Looking ahead, FUNToken plans to launch the reward distribution in the coming weeks. This move is expected to drive greater participation within the FUNToken community and help expand the overall ecosystem. Advancing Community-First Initiatives The $5 million giveaway is not just a promotional tool but a reflection of FUNToken's dedication to community-centered growth. Through such initiatives, FUNToken aims to reinforce its vision of transparency and innovation in the blockchain space. About FUNToken As a pioneer in decentralized gaming and engagement infrastructure, FUNToken continues to develop a tokenized ecosystem that rewards community involvement and pushes the boundaries of gaming technology and Web3 adoption. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005012-4.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08709-1.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.125+1.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 19:36
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

DeFi Dev increased its holdings by 62,700 SOL, and the treasury's holdings rose to 2,095,700 SOL

PANews X Space "The First Year of Crypto Stocks: The Present and Future of DAT Companies" live broadcast