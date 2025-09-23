Garlinghouse’s wedding announcement on X has sparked an outpouring of joy and congratulations from the XRP community. Traders are now talking about XRP making a run at $4, with some setting their sights between $3.90 and $4.5 as the next big target zone. Over the years, Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, has overseen the development [...]]]>Garlinghouse’s wedding announcement on X has sparked an outpouring of joy and congratulations from the XRP community. Traders are now talking about XRP making a run at $4, with some setting their sights between $3.90 and $4.5 as the next big target zone. Over the years, Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, has overseen the development [...]]]>

XRP Community Rallies Around Ripple CEO After Wedding Announcement

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/23 20:00
XRP
XRP$2.8792+0.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00556+1.83%
  • Garlinghouse’s wedding announcement on X has sparked an outpouring of joy and congratulations from the XRP community.
  • Traders are now talking about XRP making a run at $4, with some setting their sights between $3.90 and $4.5 as the next big target zone.

Over the years, Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, has overseen the development of RippleNet, a payments network utilized by banks and financial institutions, the growth of XRP, and the network’s expansion into partnerships worldwide.

Recently, the CEO shared exciting personal news that has the XRP community excited: he got married over the weekend to his partner, Tara. He stated,

Per The Daily Mail, the couple chose the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes as their wedding venue, an opulent French Riviera retreat where suites, adorned in classic French-Victorian style, can command prices of more than €5,100 a night.

The guest list brought a touch of Hollywood glamour, featuring Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron, while Coldplay’s Chris Martin delivered a performance during the celebration.

Brad’s Journey with XRP

The post on X struck a warm chord with many, especially given the tough times Garlinghouse has navigated recently. Notably, he has led Ripple through its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which accused the company of selling unregistered securities. Under his leadership, Ripple secured partial victories in 2023 when U.S. judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP is not a security when it’s sold on public exchanges. This was seen as a milestone for crypto regulation.

The Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit finally came to a close just a month ago, when both sides agreed to drop their appeals in the Second Circuit Court. Each party decided to cover its own costs and fees, putting an end to a case that had dragged on for years.

Through it all, Brad Garlinghouse managed to keep Ripple’s mission on track. Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution expanded into more than 50 markets worldwide, from Latin America to the Middle East and across Asia, particularly through its deep ties with SBI Holdings in Japan. The company held investor trust, built new partnerships, and continued to push forward even while under heavy scrutiny.

Adding to this, multiple spot XRP ETF applications are sitting with the SEC for review, with names like Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Rex & Osprey, and Volatility Shares all vying to bring XRP into mainstream investment products.

That’s why Garlinghouse’s marriage has resonated so strongly with the XRP community. To many, it feels like a sign of resilience, a reminder that both the man and the company have come through immense challenges and are still moving forward.

Garlinghouse’s post was filled with love from fans and the XRP community, with countless well-wishers celebrating the couple. Some of the individuals who commented include Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano (ADA), Ash Crypto, and well-known XRP voices like EGRAG CRYPTO, Crypto Eri, and WrathofKahneman. One lighthearted comment even asked the question on everyone’s mind: “How much XRP does she own?”

XRP once hit an all-time high of $3.84 back in January 2018 and now trades at around $2.86, after climbing an impressive 387% over the past year.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223+1.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217+1.67%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000578-3.02%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Share
Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

The post Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, stated that there should be uniform cryptocurrency regulation in the country. At this point, Coinbase sent a letter to the US Department of Justice requesting that federal regulators prevent state regulations from conflicting with national crypto policies and ensure uniform regulatory clarity. Coinbase’s request comes after the state of Oregon filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for unregistered securities, despite the SEC withdrawing its lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase states that although the country’s top regulator, the SEC, withdrew its lawsuit, states are filing lawsuits in defiance of the SEC’s decision. In the letter, addressed by Coinbase Legal Counsel Paul Grewal, he stated: “Despite the Trump administration’s positive regulatory efforts, crypto companies are being negatively impacted by states’ flawed interpretations of securities laws and their divergent actions. If Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, we have a problem. It has long been clear that the current patchwork of state laws is not only inefficient, but also slows innovation and harms consumers. At this point, the Justice Department should take steps to address the pressing issues by calling on Congress to step in and enact comprehensive and uniform regulations.” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a lawsuit against Coinbase last April, alleging that Coinbase was promoting the sale of unregistered cryptocurrencies to individuals in Oregon. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-issues-cryptocurrency-call-to-us-justice-department-solve-urgent-problems/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.69+0.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016573-4.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:06
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30