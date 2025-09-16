XRP, Dogecoin ETFs to launch this week in another altcoin milestone

REX-Osprey cleared the SEC review for XRP and Dogecoin ETFs, which are expected to launch this week, marking the first US products of their kind.

Two new altcoin exchange-traded funds are expected to launch in the United States this week, tracking XRP and Dogecoin, as regulators warm up to crypto investment products.

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF is coming this week, the fund issuer said on Monday. Trading under the ticker XRPR, it will be the first US ETF to deliver investors spot exposure to the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

REX and Osprey have cleared the Securities and Exchange Commission’s 75-day review window and are expected to begin trading on Friday, barring any further delays, which are not expected.

