XRP ETF Could Be Approved in 60 Days, ETF Analyst Predicts Ahead of Final SEC Deadline

ETF analyst Nate Gerraci has projected that the XRP ETF could be approved in 60 days. This follows the US SEC delaying their final decision on the products till October.

Analyst Says Spot XRP ETF Approvals Imminent

In a recent X post, ETF analyst Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, suggested that spot crypto ETFs are likely to gain traction within the next two months. He emphasized that products with an altcoin focus, such as Litecoin ETFs, XRP, and Solana, are nearing approval.

Geraci added that the approval of staking for existing Ethereum spot ETFs could come “any day now,” offering investors new yield-generating opportunities. This projection aligns with the belief that the SEC is preparing to open the floodgates for a wave of crypto ETFs once its final reviews conclude in October.

As CoinGape previously reported, the SEC formally delayed its decision on five separate spot XRP ETF proposals. Applications from Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital, Greyscale, and 21Shares were among them. The regulator mentioned the need for more time to evaluate the filings.

Specifically, the SEC pushed back its review of the 21Shares Core XRP Trust by 60 days, moving the final deadline from August 20 to October 19, 2025. Similarly, Grayscale’s attempt to convert its existing XRP Trust into a spot XRP ETF faces an October 18 deadline. These extensions now place October as the decisive month for the future of XRP-linked ETFs.

If approved, it could lead to more inflows into XRP. Institutional investors, who typically prefer regulated options like ETFs, would have easier access to XRP.

CLARITY Act Could Reshape SEC Oversight

Nate Gerraci highlighted the importance of the CLARITY Act in the approval of some other crypto products. The CLARITY Act was passed in the U.S. House last month and is now awaiting Senate deliberation.

If this Act becomes law, it will create clear rules for digital assets, clarify asset classification, and define the roles of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the SEC.

One of the key features of the Act is the addition of “investment contract assets.” This means that a token can start as a security but later be classified as a commodity once it becomes decentralized. This clarity could help projects like Ripple by reducing regulatory confusion and speeding up the acceptance of spot ETFs.

As Geraci put it, the remainder of 2025 “should be wild,” with a confluence of regulatory approvals and ETF launches set to happen.

Notably, crypto lawyer Bill Morgan also believes October could be pivotal for the XRP ETF approval. He also pointed out that Ripple is awaiting a ruling on its application for a U.S. national banking license during the same month.

Michael Adeleke Michael Adeleke is a passionate crypto journalist known for breaking down complex blockchain concepts and market trends into clear, engaging narratives. He specializes in delivering timely news and sharp market analysis that keeps crypto enthusiasts informed and ahead of the curve. With an engineering background and a degree from the University of Ibadan, Michael brings analytical depth and precision to every piece he writes.